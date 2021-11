MAR - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as increasing on a year-over-year basis. During the quarter, the company witnessed solid demand in Europe owing to the opening of key international borders. It reported sequential improvements in revenue per available room (RevPAR), occupancy and average daily rate (ADR) on account of solid leisure demand. Although the Delta variant had negatively impacted business transient demand (during the second half of the quarter), demand is stated to have picked up in October. With global trends improving, the company expects the recovery momentum to continue in the upcoming periods as well.

