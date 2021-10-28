CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

What It’s Like To Drive a Groundbreaking Electric Car From 1908

By Victoria Scott
thedrive
thedrive
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Columbia is a long-dead car brand. But in the early 20th century, it was a huge deal—and the Victoria Phaeton was almost the Tesla of its day. Electric vehicles are a much more long-standing tradition of car culture than we often give them credit for. Ask someone the first EV that...

www.thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

I took a Kia electric car on a 2,000-mile road trip and here's what I learned

The all-American road trip is the last bastion of the internal combustion engine. While electric cars are seen as a valid solution for inner-city driving, taking one across the country is not something many would try, for two main reasons. First, there’s the range. Most electric vehicles give a range of figures of anywhere from 200 to 300 miles, and while that’s enough to get you between most cities in the UK, it won’t even get you out of most states in America. Then there’s the charging. Are there enough stations to keep your EV charged up on those longer journeys, or do you run out of options once you leave the safety of the city?
CARS
motor1.com

UK: Four in 10 parents want their kids to learn to drive in an electric car

Four in every 10 UK parents want their children to take their driving lessons in electric vehicles (EVs), according to new research. A survey by French car manufacturer Peugeot follows a record sales month for EVs in the UK, with more than 32,000 electric cars registered in September 2021 alone.
CARS
Wired

Cars Are Going Electric. What Happens to the Used Batteries?

Now the automaker was expanding the recall to all 141,000 Bolts sold worldwide since 2017. Fixing them would be a massive operation. Unlike the toaster-oven-sized lead-acid batteries inside most gas-powered vehicles, the lithium-ion battery pack inside the Bolt runs the full wheelbase of the car and weighs 960 pounds. It contains hundreds of battery cells that are delicate and finicky. When taken apart for repairs, they can be dangerous, and incorrect handling can lead to noxious fumes and fires.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Classic Cars#Articles Electric#Tesla#Gm#Evs#Ice#Columbia Electric
CleanTechnica

“Not Everyone Should Drive A Battery Electric Car,” Claims Toyota Chief Scientist

If you are the chief scientist for an automaker run by someone who pooh-poohs electric cars, you parrot the party line promulgated by the boss or you go work somewhere else. At the Reuters Events Automotive Summit last week, Gill Pratt, chief scientist for Toyota Motor Group, acknowledged that battery electric cars will play a significant role in reducing carbon emissions in the transportation sector, but cautioned that the world should adopt an “all of the above” strategy that includes good old fashioned self-charging hybrids and fuel cell powered vehicles.
CARS
The State-Journal

You Asked: What is the cost to install an electric car charger in a home garage?

With gas prices currently over $3 per gallon some folks believe the future belongs to hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In fact, Ford announced last month that it is investing $5.8 billion to build a battery manufacturing complex with SK Innovation in Glendale. The plant will assemble batteries for the next generation of electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles and is expected to start production in 2025.
FRANKFORT, KY
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Domino’s unveils electric delivery car

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Power and RPM Pizza have partnered to bring an electric delivery car to Domino’s in Hattiesburg. As the provider for the franchise, Mississippi Power installed the charger and provides incentives to customers and businesses who use electric vehicles. From drive-through windows to car-top signs and...
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cadillac
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Cars
thedrive

Toyota bZ4X: 310 Miles of Electric Range and a Yoke Steering Wheel

After refusing for years, Toyota is finally committing to a battery-electric car. Toyota has been on a curious journey toward battery-electric vehicles this year. Up to now, it's remained pretty much the only major OEM that doesn't have one on the market—pretty weird when you think about how much the humble Prius led on early, mild hybridization. Toyota also has, as it turns out, been actively lobbying against battery-electric cars in favor of its own hydrogen agenda. But last week it finally had to commit to building batteries and now it has fully revealed the first car it's going to put those in: the bZ4X, Toyota's OG purpose-built battery-electric vehicle.
CARS
thedrive

Ford’s 281-HP Electric Crate Motor Costs $3,900 and You Can Buy One Now

Or you can buy two and make a powerful AWD hotrod like Ford has. We knew Ford was formally rolling out its Eluminator electric crate motor at this year's SEMA show. What we didn't know, though, is how much power it'd make—or where it came from. As the new Ford F-100 Eluminator Concept proves, it's taken from the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, a ferociously quick EV that packs a total gut-punch. While a single Eluminator motor makes 281 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque on its own, it can be combined with another to make 480 hp and 634 pound-feet like we see here.
BUYING CARS
pilebuck.com

Junttan Unveils World’s First Electric Pile Driving Rig

Kuopio, Finland – Junttan Oy is helping to ensure a sustainable future with the unveiling of the PMx2e, the world’s first fully battery-powered electric pile driving rig. The rig’s hydraulic system is controlled by a modern electric motor that generates power from a battery pack, which has replaced the counterweight.
CARS
dailytitan.com

Shifting from car culture drives a greener future

Earth is heating up because gigantic amounts of greenhouse gases continue to be released into the atmosphere every year. Subsequently, frequent and intense wildfires blaze through the state, with some growing so large that they can be seen from space. Of the four main types of greenhouse gases, carbon dioxide,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thedrive

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge First Drive Review: The EV for Comfort and Style

A comfy, stylish EV to drive, the new Volvo C40 Recharge will be sold exclusively online. Volvo’s C30 and C40 were introduced about 15 years apart, and the similar-sounding names are not a coincidence. Then and now, the C-prefix denotes a car that breaks from the status quo in a bid to lure younger buyers to the brand. What has changed over the past decade and a half are the traits that these coveted customers look for in a car. In 2006, they were after a small and nimble hatchback. In 2021, they’re seeking a crossover that’s not shaped like a big box but is powered by an electric drivetrain. Something like the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge.
CARS
Dallas News

Here’s the pickup truck for 2022 that gets 51 mpg

Even if you never thought you’d need a pickup, the 2022 Ford Maverick will convince you otherwise. For those above a certain age, the name Ford Maverick will bring up memories of the affordable 1970 compact that replaced the Falcon in Ford’s lineup. Its return for 2022 as a compact pickup truck may be surprising, but its mission is very much the same: to provide affordable transportation in a compact package. And given that nearly 77% of U.S. new car sales are workhorse vehicles like SUVs, vans and pickups, is it any wonder that the all-new 2022 Ford Maverick pickup is least expensive new Ford you can buy? In fact, when it hits the market, the Maverick will be the least expensive hybrid you can buy in America, although the EPA has not yet rated its fuel economy.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

Cars Americans Don’t Want to Buy

Throughout 2021, a shortage of computer chips caused disruptions in the production of new cars, resulting in slowing sales. Dealers face scant inventories, and sales in August 2021 were even lower than August of 2020 during the sales decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The average new car, throughout 2021, sat on a dealer’s lot […]
CARS
CNET

Best SUVs under $35,000: Our top picks

The average new car sold in the US in September cost well over $40,000. Well, not everyone has over $40,000 to shop for a new vehicle, so welcome to the right place to save some cash. Here, we present our top picks for the best SUVs and crossovers under $35,000.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car With the Best Technology

The auto industry faces two challenges as technology systems become more complex. One is that drivers find them so complicated that they do not use them. The other is that the technology requires components that are not always available. A semiconductor chip shortage, which includes those often used in auto electronics systems, has severely limited […]
CARS
thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy