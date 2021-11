UFC welterweight Nate Diaz has to ask himself if he wants to fight the young savages in the UFC, president Dana White says. Diaz is one of the biggest superstars in MMA and he has one final fight left on his UFC contract. Over the past few months, we have seen Diaz take to social media to try and score fights with the likes of Dustin Poirier and Vicente Luque, to name a few, but so far the UFC hasn’t booked him for his next fight yet. With Diaz having just one fight left on his current UFC contract, it is important to both the promotion and the fighter that they select the right opponent for Diaz in what could potentially be the final fight of his UFC career.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO