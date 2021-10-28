CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky school district investigating homecoming skit where students gave staff members lap dances

By Li Cohen
CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHazard High School in Kentucky is under investigation by its district after photos surfaced of male students dressed in bras and underwear giving male teachers lap dances. The incident, according to the district, was part of the school's homecoming events earlier this week. The photos of the event were...

Bass Face
6d ago

I saw photos looks like everyone from the mayor to the principal to teachers are gay so they had young boys reenact sex acts on them and lap dances. Excellent use of taxpayers money I must say......

Reply

