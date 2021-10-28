CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Joey Barton apologises for ‘Holocaust’ comment after Bristol Rovers defeat

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WHAUC_0cfSTcEd00

Joey Barton has apologised for comments he made comparing a poor Bristol Rovers performance to the Holocaust .

The Pirates manager made the analogy in a post-match press conference following his side’s 3-1 defeat at home to Newport.

Sitting down with the press on Thursday, Barton issued an apology, saying: “I’m just going to say there were some comments made after the press conference last week where clearly no offence was meant, but some people have rightly pointed out to me the use of the analogy was not correct.

“The FA wrote to me this week to remind us of our language and communications, and the last thing you want to do is cause offence or upset anybody.

“So if anybody was offended by that, I would like to apologise for that and I think the FA were right to write to me and remind me of that.

“You hope to use better analogies in future, but it was certainly with no malice or offence intended to anybody.”

Earlier this week, Bristol councillor Fabian Breckels, an associate member of the Jewish Labour Movement, said Barton should consider his future and suggested the club “ought to provide a considered response fairly soon”.

When asked if an apology should have been issued sooner, Barton said: “I just think it’s a case of my next natural chance to speak to the press.

“I’m forced to speak to you every week after the games, lots of the times when I don’t really want to do it, but it’s part of the job and part of what you have to do and the responsibilities. It’s our duty to be word-perfect and not create controversy.

“I do get the world we live in and the people we work with, and some of our acquaintances have to produce content and produce the opportunity to get people’s attention by clicks.

“I get that everything we say, even this I’m saying now will no doubt be pieced together in such a way that it will be there to grab and capture the attention of people that use social media, internet, blah, blah, blah.

“My natural next progression in terms of speaking to the media is here, and I felt that was the way to deal with it rather than the club releasing a statement, blah, blah, blah.

“For me, it was a poor analogy to use in the context of the modern-day world we live in, and it won’t happen again.”

PA

Comments / 1

Related
chatsports.com

Joey Barton 'will NOT face FA sanction for comparing poor Bristol Rovers display against Newport County to the Holocaust as it does not break the English football board's rules'

Joey Barton will not face a fine or a ban by comparing Bristol Rovers' poor display against Newport County on Saturday to the Holocaust, according to reports. Barton's Rovers lost 3-1 over the weekend to make it three matches without a victory, with the former Newcastle and Manchester City midfielder missing defenders Cian Harries and Trevor Clarke for the match due to red cards the week before.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Maguire apologises to fans after Liverpool defeat

In what was an extremely disappointing display across the 90 minutes, the Reds were also reduced to 10 men as Paul Pogba was shown a straight red card following a challenge with Liverpool midfielder, Naby Keita. Speaking to MUTV's Stewart Gardner following the defeat, the United skipper began: ‘’First and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Joey Barton uses term 'Holocaust' to describe bad football performances

Joey Barton uses the term ‘holocaust’ to describe bad football performance, as he reacts to Bristol Rovers’ loss to Newport County at the Mem on Saturday. Joey Barton says his Bristol Rovers team is a “fragile group” that is low on confidence after they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat. The...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Barton
newschain

Connor Hall returns from injury as Harrogate host Bristol Rovers

Harrogate defender Connor Hall could return for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Bristol Rovers. Hall missed the last two games through injury but he is poised to be restored at centre-back. Midfielder Alex Pattison missed the 3-2 defeat to Hartlepool last Saturday because of injury and could also...
SPORTS
BBC

Hearts apologises after loyalist song played at stadium

Hearts football club has apologised after a loyalist song was played over the speaker system at Tynecastle. The Sash was played while fans toured the stadium at the Foundation of Hearts open day on Sunday. Footage of the incident was shared on social media. In a statement, the Edinburgh club...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust#Fa
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq: Yorkshire batter Gary Ballance admits to using ‘racial slur’ towards teammate

Former England batter Gary Ballance has admitted using “a racial slur” against his ex-Yorkshire teammate Azeem Rafiq whose claims of institutional racism are embattling the club on a political, commercial and reputational level.Ballance, who played 23 Tests and 16 one-day internationals between 2013-2017, released a long and emotional statement on Wednesday during which he accepted he was responsible for some of the offensive and derogatory terms that Rafiq was subjected to during his time at Headingley.The 31-year-old attempted to offer some context of his “incredibly close relationship” with Rafiq during their time together at the club, claiming both men...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Sponsors turn backs on Yorkshire County Cricket Club over racism report

Sponsors are turning their backs on Yorkshire CCC following its handling of an internal investigation into racism within the club.Last year the former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq revealed how “institutional racism” had left him contemplating taking his own life. An investigation by an independent panel upheld only seven of his 43 allegations due to “insufficient evidence”, but did find Rafiq had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying.Club chairman Roger Hutton offered “profound and unreserved apologies” to Rafiq and his family, yet despite the damning findings, Yorkshire concluded there was no disciplinary action to be taken.Emerald Publishing released a...
SOCIETY
newschain

Dominic Telford double gives Newport victory at Bristol Rovers

James Rowberry made a successful start as Newport boss with a 3-1 Sky Bet League Two win over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium. The visitors took a 27th minute lead when Courtney Baker-Richardson slid in at the far post to finish a low Jake Cain cross. Dominic Telford doubled...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Roma captain Pellegrini apologises to fans after Bodo/Glimt shocker

Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini has apologised to fans after their shocking 6-1 Europa Conference League defeat at Bodo/Glimt. Roma fielded a shadow team for the humiliation. "There's little I can say, I can only apologise and get back on track stronger than before. We said what we needed to in the locker room and it remains there," Pellegrini told Sky Italia.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Neil Warnock says he may never watch football again when he quits management

Neil Warnock will set a new record in English management on Tuesday night but admitted he may never watch football again once he hangs up his tracksuit.The 72-year-old Middlesbrough boss equalled Dario Gradi’s 1,601 games as a professional manager when he took charge of Saturday’s 2-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat by Birmingham, and will eclipse it at Luton.He will do so having enjoyed a hugely eventful career since he took charge of his first match at Scarborough, a 2-2 fourth division draw with Wolves in August 1987, but acutely aware of the mounting pressure in the modern game.Asked how he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Not a school trip’: Philippe Clement insists Club Brugge ‘will fight really hard’ to shock Man City

Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement insists his side are not on a school trip as they prepare to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.The Belgian side, thrashed 5-1 by City a fortnight ago, face a tough task in Wednesday’s return Champions League Group A fixture at the Etihad Stadium.Despite that last result, Brugge still have a healthy four points from their three games so far and Clement is adamant his side are not in England for the ride.“I never start from a scenario thinking we cannot get any points,” said Clement at his pre-match press conference. “That is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Marcus Smith injury concern leaves England’s new dawn in doubt

England’s launch of their brave new era may have to be delayed after Marcus Smith emerged as one of several injury concerns for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series opener against Tonga.Smith, the electric playmaker around whom Eddie Jones’ revolution is to be built, and full-back Freddie Steward are doubts for the Twickenham showdown after receiving treatment for unspecified leg problems.More definitive is the news over this season’s leading Gallagher Premiership try-scorer Max Malins and scrum-half Raffi Quirke, with the pair ruled out by respective calf and knee issues.And England’s band of exciting young backs have seen their ranks thinned further...
WORLD
The Independent

Liverpool light in midfield but problems lie elsewhere ahead of Atletico Madrid meeting

There is a more valuable commodity than winning in football for an increasing sphere of fan and that is the “told you so”. This phenomenon is weirdly more pronounced the more successful a team are, when the opportunity to pull out those three words is limited.So when the chance does materialise, you better believe it is maximised. Which leads us to Liverpool, their ravaged midfield, and the screams of “should have brought in a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum”.“Told you so!”Perhaps it didn’t help that the Merseysiders recruited their new first choice a summer early in Thiago to evolve the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Hakim Ziyech eager to kick on and establish himself at Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech believes he can still become an integral player for Chelsea despite struggling to find consistency since his move to west London.The Morocco international grabbed the only goal of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Malmo to earn the holders a 1-0 win in Sweden.It was Ziyech’s second goal of the campaign and first since he sustained a shoulder injury in the Uefa Super Cup against Villarreal in August. Injuries have blighted his time at Stamford Bridge so far but the 28-year-old has not lost belief.“Yeah, I am trying to be important for the team, with goals and assists,” the former...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Vladimir Coufal determined to mark David Moyes’ landmark match with victory

Vladimir Coufal says West Ham are desperate for victory in Genk on Thursday as a “gift” for David Moyes Hammers boss Moyes celebrates his 1,000th match as a manager in their Europa League Group H clash in Belgium.Czech right-back Coufal said: “A thousand games is a huge success for him and for sure we would like to win and give him a good performance from us, like a birthday gift. So we want to do everything for him and to win tomorrow.”A fourth win from four matches could even see West Ham qualify for the knockout stages with two games...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

316K+
Followers
128K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy