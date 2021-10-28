CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd Lead American Music Awards 2021 Nominations

By Conchita Widjojo
 6 days ago
The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny are among those nominated for the 2021 American Music Awards. AP

The list of nominees for the 2021 American Music Awards were revealed on Thursday, with Olivia Rodrigo leading the pack with a total of seven nominations.

The Weeknd earned six nominations, while Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and Giveon followed closely behind with five each.

Rodrigo released her debut album, “Sour,” earlier this year, which was met with commercial and critical success. Among her nods, she was nominated for the coveted artist of the year award, along with the likes of Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Drake, BTS and The Weeknd.

Other nominees for this year’s ceremony include, Saweetie, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Glass Animals, Silk Sonic and Maluma, among others.

The AMAs will air live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

Read on for the full list of the American Music Awards 2021 nominees.

Artist of the Year

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid Laroi

Collaboration of the Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez “Dákiti”

Chris Brown and Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon “Peaches”

Favorite Trending Song

Erica Banks “Buss It”

Måneskin “Beggin’”

Megan Thee Stallion “Body”

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

Favorite Music Video

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave the Door Open”

Cardi B “Up”

Lil Nas X “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favorite Pop Album

Ariana Grande “Positions”

Dua Lipa “Future Nostalgia”

Olivia Rodrigo “Sour”

Taylor Swift “evermore”

The Kid Laroi “F–k Love”

Favorite Pop Song

BTS “Butter”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Favorite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”

Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”

Lee Brice “Hey World”

Luke Bryan “Born Here Live Here Die Here”

Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”

Favorite Country Song

Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”

Chris Young and Kane Brown “Famous Friends”

Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”

Luke Combs “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Drake “Certified Lover Boy”

Juice Wrld “Legends Never Die”

Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”

Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon”

Rod Wave “SoulFly”

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B “Up”

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV “Lemonade”

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”

Polo G “Rapstar”

Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Favorite R&B Album

Doja Cat “Planet Her”

Giveon “When It’s All Said And Done…Take Time”

H.E.R. “Back of My Mind”

Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales”

Queen Naija “missunderstood”

Favorite R&B Song

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave the Door Open”

Chris Brown and Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R. “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Rosalía

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny “El Último Tour del Mundo”

Kali Uchis “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)”

KAROL G “KG0516”

Maluma “Papi Juancho”

Rauw Alejandro “Afrodisíaco”

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez “Dákiti”

Bad Bunny x Rosalía “La Noche de Anoche”

Farruko “Pepas”

Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Maluma and The Weeknd “Hawái (Remix)”

Favorite Rock Artist

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Inspirational Artist

Cain

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

Favorite Gospel Artist

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

David Guetta

Illenium

Marshmello

Regard

Tiësto

