With the announcement that Disney+ was entering into the anime game with upcoming projects such as Twisted Wonderland and Tatami Time Machine Blues, there is one franchise that anime fans and video game fans alike are dying to see arrive on the streaming service in Kingdom Hearts. The popular game franchise that brought together characters from both the worlds of Disney and Final Fantasy definitely seems like prime material for an anime series, and fans are taking to social media to share their desire to see Sora, Goofy, and Donald land on the platform in the future.

