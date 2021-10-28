CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitt Romney dresses as Ted Lasso for Halloween

By Judy Kurtz, Nexstar Media Wire, The Hill
 6 days ago

Sen. Mitt Romney is adding some pep — and a mustache — to the upper chamber, debuting a "Ted Lasso"-inspired costume for Halloween.

