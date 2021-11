KEARNEY — A good ghost story leaves everything to the imagination. The setting for Crane River Theater’s production of “Woman in Black” allows the audience to see directly through the scenery to the bare brick wall of the stage. A few scattered trunks, chairs, door frames and steps define the acting space. While these items lack menace, the fog hanging in the air, the darkness of the theater and the ever present sounds of buggy whips and office background noise suggest otherwise. These physical elements, along with the powerful storytelling of the script and the mastery of the performers, work together to give the audience something to imagine.

