Nashville, TN

Man found drinking beer, smoking cigarettes inside closed Broadway honky tonk

By Laura Schweizer
 6 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested Thursday for reportedly breaking into a well-known bar and consuming alcohol.

Early Thursday morning, Metro police were called after a report of a burglary at Nudie’s Honky Tonk. When officials arrived, they said Justin Evans, 42, was still inside the establishment smoking a cigarette. He reportedly told police, “The door was open,” when he was asked why he was inside.

Justin Evans (CREDIT: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to an arrest affidavit, Evans consumed two beers and three cigarettes that he took from behind the bar area. He was arrested for burglary.

‘I’m lost without my babies’: Mother mourns second child lost to gun violence in Bar Louie shooting

On June 4, the bar’s kitchen manager, Timothy Fields, was shot and killed outside Bar Louie in The Gulch. Fields reportedly came outside of the bar for a cigarette, got into a brief argument, and was shot moments later. Fields’ mother described her son as a loving, social person, and father to three young children.

RELATED: Nudie’s Honky Tonk creates display honoring chef who was shot, killed in The Gulch

On Oct. 20, the Nudie’s staff framed and hung Fields’ old chef jacket in the back corner of the bar. Nudie’s owner, Bill Miller, said Fields was a phenomenal chef.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Public Safety
WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

