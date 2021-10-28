Man found drinking beer, smoking cigarettes inside closed Broadway honky tonk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested Thursday for reportedly breaking into a well-known bar and consuming alcohol.
Early Thursday morning, Metro police were called after a report of a burglary at Nudie’s Honky Tonk. When officials arrived, they said Justin Evans, 42, was still inside the establishment smoking a cigarette. He reportedly told police, “The door was open,” when he was asked why he was inside.
According to an arrest affidavit, Evans consumed two beers and three cigarettes that he took from behind the bar area. He was arrested for burglary.‘I’m lost without my babies’: Mother mourns second child lost to gun violence in Bar Louie shooting
