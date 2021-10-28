'Colin in Black & White': Ava DuVernay and Jaden Michael explain why Colin Kaepernick series is “worthy of examination”

In 2016, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the U.S. national anthem to protest racial injustice, a small act that sparked one of the biggest sports controversies in history. While Kaepernick’s message has gone mainstream in the years since, his stance at the time effectively ended his NFL career. “Colin in Black & White,” the new six-part autobiographical limited series co-created by Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay with Michael Starrbury serving as showrunner, assumes you know all this. The conclusion of Kaepernick’s football career fundamentally underlies the series, but is not specifically addressed in a way that feels quite intentional—we all know how the story ends, but Kaepernick, who also narrates the series, wants to set the record straight about where all this started—because it certainly was not in 2016.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO