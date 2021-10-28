23-Year-Old Firefighter Dies Six Days After Getting COVID, Leaving Behind Two Kids

A 21-year-old student whose family said he had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 died of the respiratory infection Monday. Shawn Kuhn was a senior studying exercise and sports science at the University of Georgia, where he had made the Dean’s List. His older sister, Sharla Brook, told The Red & Black, the school’s paper, that her brother had been inoculated against the coronavirus but that he still spent six weeks fighting pneumonia brought on by COVID-19. His father Timothy wrote on Facebook, “You were everything your mother and I could have ever asked for and so much more… Just know that your mother and I love you more than you could ever imagine and we could not be any more proud of the man you grew to be.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 DAYS AGO