CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

23-Year-Old Firefighter Dies Six Days After Getting COVID, Leaving Behind Two Kids

By Jenni Fink
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Justin O'Brien, the uncle of Jay Cook, said his nephew's death will be a loss felt by the entire...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 307

Malori Sullivan
6d ago

When they don’t mention their vaccination status or decline to comment on it, it means they were vaccinated.

Reply(86)
117
Carol Quinones
6d ago

if the media start telling the truth many have died and more to come. if you truly search info it's there. stop listening to Fauci.

Reply(15)
39
OC
6d ago

They are trying to get younger people to get vaccinated by this story. It’s 99.9 percent recovery. I’m 62 my husband is 68 we are not vaccinated and just recovered from covid taking over the counter vitamins and Tylenol. Nothing else. I’m sure if your in bad health they will kill you because they would not give us anything to help us. Remember you can still get covid with the jab. Research

Reply(7)
19
Related
CBS Austin

Fully vaccinated man dies, wife's warning

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. - A family in Florida is heartbroken and shocked after a fully-vaccinated, 58-year-old man with no co-morbid conditions died of COVID-19. "He was a beautiful, handsome, strong, healthy, kindhearted guy who was loved by so many people,” said Jamie Konidare, Vincent Konidare’s wife. A proud father...
RELATIONSHIPS
TheDailyBeast

Fully Vaccinated 21-Year-Old Student Dies of COVID-19

A 21-year-old student whose family said he had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 died of the respiratory infection Monday. Shawn Kuhn was a senior studying exercise and sports science at the University of Georgia, where he had made the Dean’s List. His older sister, Sharla Brook, told The Red & Black, the school’s paper, that her brother had been inoculated against the coronavirus but that he still spent six weeks fighting pneumonia brought on by COVID-19. His father Timothy wrote on Facebook, “You were everything your mother and I could have ever asked for and so much more… Just know that your mother and I love you more than you could ever imagine and we could not be any more proud of the man you grew to be.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
wwnytv.com

Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

SEATTLE (KING) - A woman in Washington state died from a rare blood clotting syndrome after getting the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say this is the first death of its kind in the state. Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died Sept. 7 from what...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Covid#Cdc#Volunteer Firefighter#Americans#Emt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New York Post

3-year-old dies, two other kids OD after finding fentanyl stash

An Indiana toddler died from a fentanyl overdose and two other kids had to be given Narcan after they swallowed pills from a stash in a family home, authorities said. Kamari Opperman, 3, and two other children, ages 2 and 4, “got hold” of a bag of fentanyl pills at the Evansville home Wednesday, her grandmother told police, according to the Evansville Courier & Press.
EVANSVILLE, IN
International Business Times

Fully Vaccinated Texas Teacher With Booster Shot Dies Of COVID-19

A fully vaccinated teacher in Texas who also received a booster shot has died of COVID-19 complications last week, officials from the Richardson Independent School District have announced. District officials said Monday that Eroletta Piascyk was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and was expected to recover before she passed...
TEXAS STATE
WTVM

Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) - A Florida family is heartbroken and shocked after a fully vaccinated, 58-year-old man with no co-morbid conditions died of COVID-19. A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being near the ocean and going on vacations with his family. He died Sept. 19 from COVID-19 after more than a month in the hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

2-year-old with COVID-19 placed on ventilator: What parents of kids under 5 should know

Adrian James is one of the more than 320,000 children diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States in the past two weeks, according to federal data. The 2-year-old from Mount Vernon, Illinois, faced severe complications from the virus, including a nearly two-week hospital stay, five days of which he was kept alive on a ventilator, according to his mom, Tiffany Jackson.
KIDS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
625K+
Followers
67K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy