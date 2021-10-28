Top House Democrat 'Not Too Sure' Party Can Maintain Control of Congress in 2022 Midterms
"We're not there yet. I'm hopeful that we can get there. Will we ever get there? That remains to be seen," said House Majority Whip Jim...www.newsweek.com
Democrats have done nothing but destroy Americs. And thevonly controll Demcrats want are WE THE PEOPLE under their ultimate control as slaves to do their biding as they comand.
What I take from his statements is that the liberals need to pretend they aren't as liberal as they really are. In other words,they have have to lie a lot more.
Thanks the first smart thing Clyburn has ever said. 2022 midterms are going to be brutal for the democrats.
Comments / 93