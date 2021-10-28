Economist lays out the causes and concerns of inflation

Former Chase chief economist Anthony Chan joined FOX Business' "Varney and Co." and disagreed with President Biden’s claim that wages are keeping up with inflation but added the issue and its metrics are complex. ANTHONY CHAN: What we see is that wages are for all workers falling behind the inflation...
The Federal Reserve has stuck to its characterization of this year's higher inflation as a "transitory" issue. But after six months of higher prices touching everything from food to energy prices, some economists say the phenomenon appears to be sticking around — and could last well into 2022. "I think...
Inflation is taxation and it continues to rise as the holidays approach. President Biden and House Democrats are pushing trillions in new spending in their latest tax and spend package. This liberal wish list will only add fuel to America’s skyrocketing inflation and worsen the economic crisis facing Americans. “When...
The index of consumer sentiment survey compiled by the University of Michigan showed sentiment rose just slightly in late October, according to a report released Friday. This means that during a time of supply chain issues and high inflation, the moods of U.S. consumers are still dim. The last read...
Americans from coast to coast are dealing with a one-two punch: the ongoing supply chain crisis plus soaring inflation. Together they are driving up prices on everything from gas to food as we head into the busy holiday season. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Oct. 21, 2021.
From restaurants and grocery stores to construction companies and car manufacturers, the pandemic’s widespread effects on global supply chains have caused shortages, price hikes and layoffs. And with the holidays coming up, companies are warning people to shop early or risk not finding the gifts they want to buy. In...
(CBS Baltimore) — The series of steps that brings a product to a customer is known as the supply chain. But right now store shelves are partly empty, deliveries are delayed, and prices are rising. Bottlenecks at many steps along the way are keeping products out of the hands of consumers. When the supply chain will return to normal is anyone’s guess. And the economy is paying the price.
The supply chain for any given company can start with suppliers of raw materials and other inputs. Once a product is made, it travels along the network from the factory to a...
The U.S. propane market is headed for 'armageddon' this winter, according to the research firm, IHS Markit Ltd. Residential propane prices nationwide are currently at their highest level for the month of October since 2011. It comes amid soaring demand and as the energy source is in short supply. This all could lead to some regions experiencing shortages before winter ends. President and CEO of Suburban Propane Michael Stivala joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
With inflation at its highest point in three decades, the Federal Reserve is set this week to begin winding down the extraordinary aid it has given the economy since the pandemic recession struck early last year, a process that could prove to be a risky balancing act
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in October, with all industries reporting record-long lead times for raw materials, indicating that stretched supply chains continued to constrain economic activity early in the fourth quarter. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Monday also hinted at some moderation in demand...
The JSE closed flat at -0.10% on Monday as investors digested inflation fears, rising Covid-19 cases in China and global supply-chain disruptions. Losses were limited, however, as upcoming US earnings report releases, especially from tech heavyweights, created some optimism. “US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said over the weekend that she...
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers’ criticism that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are too focused on “woke” social issues reflects a growing concern that policymakers aren’t paying enough attention to inflation. Mr. Summers, a Democrat, is arguing his point as Senate Republicans try to prevent congressional Democrats and...
Inflation could climb as high as 5 per cent by early next year, according to the Bank of England’s chief economist, Hugh Pill. The matter of whether the central bank will raise its key interest rate to try and cool the pace of prices rises at its 4 November meeting was a “live” issue, Mr Pill told the Financial Times in an interview. He would not say which way he intends to vote, the report said. Rising prices from energy to shipping costs have put pressure on consumers and businesses alike as the global economy continues to face supply chain...
The National Post's Kevin Carmichael summed up Statistics Canada's September inflation data by saying the cost of just about everything that Statistics Canada measures was more expensive in September. Statistics Canada's Consumer Price Index or CPI increased by 4.4% year-over-year in September, up from the 4.1% reported in the previous...
