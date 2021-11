Upsolver calls itself “the data lake engineering platform,“ combining data lake economics with database simplicity and speed. Their solution is entirely cloud-based, making use of data buckets such as S3 on AWS to store in the data lake, which keeps costs down from dedicated database instances while providing maximum flexibility. The interface can feel a bit daunting at first, but a lot of really great metrics are presented that can instantly give you a sense of what is going on with your data – types of values, density, values over time, and more.

