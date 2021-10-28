CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

‘Dads on Duty’ patrol Louisiana school to prevent violence

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Violence at a Louisiana high school has stopped since a group of fathers started patrolling the campus, and the dads are aiming to expand their initiative into a movement across the parish.

“Dads on Duty” started in response to a series of fights at Shreveport’s Southwood High School in September that led to the arrests of about two dozen students, The Times reported.

Michael LaFitte gathered other parents after a Sept. 17 incident to form a strategy for combatting violence at the school. Expected to meet for 45 minutes that weekend, the group solidified a plan four hours later.

“At the end of the meeting there was a group of fathers who decided to just go to the school and patrol and walk around and show a strong male presence on the campus,” LaFitte told the newspaper.

“I don’t care how old you are or what size you are, it’s something about seeing a man, a positive male figure, a father, your daddy or whatever you want to call them, at the school. It will make you straighten up and fly right.”

On the Monday after the meeting, a group of fathers showed up before the 7:30 a.m. bell to usher students inside. Dads have been there every morning since, with about 40 of them taking shifts to now also patrol during lunch and after school.

They’ve tried to assume the roles of “cool uncles” to the students, according to LaFitte. He said there have not been any fights on campus since they started.

“This is one of the most effective mentoring programs that I have seen up close and personal,” Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said. “We would like to help you all see this vision through expanding this program, not just here in Caddo Parish, but giving a strong foundation to expand all over the country.”

The group is working with the superintendent and the sheriff’s office to achieve its goal of finding fathers to cover every school in Caddo Parish by the end of the school year.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Three women killed, two wounded in Virginia shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Three woman were shot to death and two others wounded in a Norfolk neighborhood Wednesday evening, police said. Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said officers knew the person responsible but haven’t taken them into custody, news outlets reported. Police say dispatchers received a call about a...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Ap#Southwood High School#Times#Usher
The Associated Press

Iowa man charged with murder of missing Wisconsin woman

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Wisconsin woman whose body has not been found, Polk County authorities said Wednesday. James Shiloh Klever, 46, of Mount Ayr, is suspected of killing 30-year-old Rachel Reuter, of Cassville, Wisconsin, the Polk...
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Portland mayor proposes increasing police budget

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A year after Portland’s police department underwent significant budget cuts amid demands to defund the police, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Wednesday he is seeking more than $5 million this fall for police investments, including hiring more officers and buying body-worn cameras. Wheeler’s announcement came during the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

2 of 3 deaths at Kansas apartment complex were homicides

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The deaths of two of three people whose bodies were found in separate apartments in the same high-rise building are being investigated as homicides, the Kansas City, Kansas, police department said Wednesday. Authorities said the third person died from natural causes. Police announced that one...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

COVID-19 cases dropping in Wisconsin, but at a slow rate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — COVID-19 infections are going down in Wisconsin, although medical professionals say it has been a slow fall. The state experienced a spike in cases in September brought on by the delta variant. But the return to levels seen before the surge has been “painfully slow,” according to Dr. John Raymond, president and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

638K+
Followers
340K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy