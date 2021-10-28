Electricity travels 42 feet to kill construction worker in ditch, PA officials say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man rescued from a house fire in Minneapolis over the weekend has died of injuries suffered in the blaze. The Minneapolis Fire Department announced Wednesday that the man who was pulled from the south Minneapolis home early Saturday morning died at Hennepin Healthcare. The victim’s name has yet to be released. Firefighters rescued the man from a home on the 3400 block of Blaisdell Avenue. Crews found the home’s porch on fire, and the flames spread to the home’s first and second floors. A cat was found dead inside. While knocking down the flames, one firefighter injured their ankle when they fell through a hole in the floor. Two other firefighters were check out for possible overexertion. The cause of the fire was determined to be an accident linked to smoking. More On WCCO.com: Minneapolis Voters Reject Question To Replace Police With New Agency More Election More Election Results Following CDC Recommendation, Minn. To Begin Vaccinating Young Children Against COVID Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX

