HAMILTON (CBS) — One bicyclist from Massachusetts was killed and another seriously injured in a Texas crash over the weekend. It happened Saturday at about 11 a.m. three miles east of Rye on Farm-to-Market 787. The state’s Department of Public Safety reported that a 2014 Ford Escape was heading east “when the driver failed to control their speed and struck three-pedal cyclists.” Kent Wosepka, a 51-year-old from South Hamilton, was airlifted to the hospital but died the next day. Wosepka was a part-time faculty member in the finance department at Boston College’s Carroll School of Management from 2017 to 2020. “Kent was a...

