WWE

Doc Gallows On How WWE Internally Feels About AEW: “You Feel The Heat”

By Jason Ounpraseuth
wrestlinginc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpact Wrestling star Doc Gallows was on a recent episode of the MCW Cast. Gallows discussed the changing tide AEW has brought, and if he sees WWE changing to combat AEW’s rise. “I got a lot of friends at WWE. I’m glad WWE exists because that’s what I like...

www.wrestlinginc.com

wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Loses Title (And More) Over The Weekend

I hope she kept the receipt. Wrestlers are a weird breed as they have a lot of things to keep track of every day. In addition to being in the ring, they are required to go from one town to the next multiple times a week while mainly living in and out of hotels. That can be rather difficult to manage, and now something has gone wrong that was not even the wrestler’s fault.
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Signs Another Former WWE Star

He’s up next. AEW has been quite the game changer in just their few years of existence. While they have done all kinds of things for the wrestling world, one of the most important has been offering wrestlers another major promotion where they can ply their trade. That is something that has been missing from the mainstream wrestling world for a long time now, and it turns out that we are going to be seeing someone new in an AEW ring.
ewrestlingnews.com

Liv Morgan Shares Pics Of Her Chucky Outfit From WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan posted some photos on her Twitter page to showcase her Chucky inspired outfit from WWE Monday Night RAW. Morgan wrestled Carmella in singles competition and came up on the losing end. Morgan wrote in regards to her outfit: “Hey @ChuckyIsReal …. Wanna play? @WWE”. WWE broadcaster...
ringsidenews.com

Ex WWE Superstar Reveals Warning Vince McMahon Gives When Wrestlers Ask To Leave

Vince McMahon has a way of making current employees paranoid and keeping ex-employees fearful of him. The recent wave of WWE releases during the pandemic has piqued the public’s interest even more in McMahon’s forays into human resources. Former WWE superstar Ahmed Johnson recently spoke about his severance experience on...
stillrealtous.com

Jon Moxley Calls Current AEW Star “The Greatest Wrestler That Ever Lived”

Over the last few years AEW has made its mark on the wrestling landscape, and the company has seen an influx of talent join the roster recently. Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson joined the company back in September, and he’s currently working his way up the ladder in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Danielson recently defeated Eddie Kingston to advance to the finals, and during a recent appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley praised Bryan while explaining why the match was one of his favorites of all time.
wrestlingrumors.net

PHOTO: Former WWE Star Dramatically Changes Look

It’s an important factor. There are certain things that go into being a star in wrestling and one of the most important is having the right look. If a wrestler doesn’t catch the fans’ attention, it isn’t likely they are going to get much of a chance. At some point you have to do something to make fans care and the right look can go a long way. Now a former WWE star has changed his look in a big way.
wrestlinginc.com

Brooke Hogan Opens Up About Family Scandals Over The Years

Brooke Hogan recently spoke with Hollywood Raw where she reflected on the struggles that her family has gone through over the years. Brooke admitted that it is hard to have all of the skeletons from a closet waved in front of everybody’s face. “Our family has been through a lot...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Makes Change To RAW Superstar Ring Name

WWE has changed Veer’s ring name. The second post-Draft “coming soon” teaser vignette for Veer aired during tonight’s RAW and revealed that he is now going by Veer Mahaan. There is no word on the inspiration for Veer’s new last name, but Angel sent word that “Mahaan” is Hindi for...
ComicBook

Former WWE Star to Debut on Tonight's AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan appeared on Wednesday's Wrestling Observer Live and confirmed that former WWE star Kalisto, now going by his old wrestling name of Samuray del Sol, will be making his debut of AEW tonight on AEW Dynamite in Kansas City. Sol, a former Cruiserweight, United States and NXT Tag Team Champion, was released by the company back in April 2021 after getting split up from The Lucha House Party during the 2020 WWE Draft.
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Owens’ WWE Contract Situation And Former Stable With AEW Stars Referenced On RAW?

There were a few interesting lines during Kevin Owens’ in-ring promo on tonight’s WWE RAW episode. Owens interrupted an in-ring segment with WWE Champion Big E and #1 contender Seth Rollins, which was done to set up tonight’s non-title main event between Owens and Big E. During the promo, Owens talked about how he gives it all in the ring, and while he can’t remember the last time it worked out for him, he will continue to give it his all, whether it’s for 3 more months or 3 more years.
wrestlinginc.com

Konnan Recalls AEW Star Telling Him “I Can’t Believe They Hired You”

Konnan was a recent guest on Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show where he spoke about his AEW experience and how he was brought in to be involved in the storyline between FTR and Santana and Ortiz. He spoke in detail about working with the two tag teams and revealed that their feud was ended early due to the injury to Cash Wheeler.
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Reacts To Fan Calling Her Baby “Cute” On WWE RAW

Following her victory over Bianca Belair in the opening match of this week’s RAW, Becky Lynch engaged in a quick conversation with a fan at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI. As seen in the video below, a fan in the front row yelled out, “Your baby’s so cute!”...
firstsportz.com

“Tony Khan is doing a lot of talking about nothing,” feels WWE Hall of Famer Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing battle between AEW and WWE. The battle between the biggest company in the sports entertainment industry reached its fiercest stage when AEW Rampage and WWE Smackdown collided head-on for half and hour. The latest episode of WWE Supersized Smackdown ran for two-and-a -half hours and the extended 30 minutes went head-on with AEW’s secondary show.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Superstar Reportedly Out With Legitimate Injury

Zoey Stark is reportedly injured. As noted, last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode featured a backstage segment with new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne attacking Stark in the locker room. This led to Dolin, Jayne and new NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose attacking Io Shirai in the ring, until Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro made the save.
411mania.com

Doc Gallows Recalls Getting Suspended By WWE For Painkillers in 2006

During the latest episode of Talk N Shop (via Fightful), Doc Gallows spoke about being suspended by WWE for painkillers back in 2006 after only taking them once. He said: “In the year 2006. I’ve never been a painkiller type guy, this is not a story you should tell, but during that era in pro wrestling, a lot of guys used painkillers. I had two ruptured discs in my back, I was really fucked up at the time. Again, I wasn’t a painkiller guy, but a guy said to me, after seeing me in pain at practice, ‘Here, take this painkiller.’ I go, ‘Okay.’ The next morning, drug testers are there. So me, the biggest jobber in the company who is 22, gets popped for painkillers and suspended without pay for 30 days. At the time, my ex and I were not getting along, which sounds weird, and instead of doing what you should do in that scenario and really buckling down on training and coming back like a million bucks, my friend Danny had just gotten let go, so he wasn’t in a great place either. Every day, we would go to the gym and started doing these massive hour and a half, two-hour workouts in the morning, and we’d try to be done by 11 for the sushi lunch special and drink sake. The workouts got shorter and shorter because it would get closer to 11 when we get to the gym. By the end of the month, these are 15-minute workouts and a whole lot of sake. I come back and they’re like, ‘You screwed up, but we really like your character and you’re going to do a dark match.’ I did eight minutes with Val Venis and I thought I was going to die. I was blown up sky-high. They sent me back to developmental and Jody Hamilton calls me into his office and goes, ‘Get a top.’ I said, ‘What?’ ‘A top.’ ‘A top, what do you mean?’ ‘The tits. They’re everywhere.’ That’s when I became a singlet guy.“
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Wight On Why AEW Has A More “Authentic Product” Than WWE

AEW broadcaster and star Paul Wight recently made an appearance on Charlie Marlow & 590 THE FAN KFNS Radio St. Louis. AEW has often branded themselves as an “alternative”, and Wight described how AEW is different from WWE. “I think finally, for a long time, there’s only been one product,...
wrestlinginc.com

Top International Star Returning To MLW

Top international talent Jeff Cobb is headed back to MLW. MLW CEO Court Bauer recently spoke with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos to promote the upcoming MLW War Chamber event, with a MLW Fusion TV taping, on November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. He casually mentioned that Cobb will be featured at the taping.
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Braun Strowman Shows Off Huge Cheat Meal

Former WWE Universal Champion Adam Scherr, f.k.a. Braun Strowman recently took to Instagram to show off his gigantic cheat meal. Scherr showed off a burger from Big Guys in Hartford, Wisconsin that was named after him. According to Scherr, no one had ever ordered the burger, so he decided to...
