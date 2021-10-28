CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas C. Dick

By LUGENE SHELLY
mcheraldonline.com
 8 days ago

Thomas C. Dick, 70, a resident at Maybrook Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, formerly of Roaring Spring, passed away Friday morning Oct. 22, 2021, at the home. He was born April 5, 1951, in Roaring Spring the son...

www.mcheraldonline.com

gazettejournal.net

CHARLES RICHARD ‘DICK’ POGUE

Charles Richard “Dick” Pogue passed on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at age 85, surrounded by people who loved him and whom he loved. He is survived by his life partner and soul mate, Adele. Additionally, he leaves behind son, John (Alexa) Pogue; daughter, Stephanie (Todd) Baur, and son, Chris (Kristyn) Pogue and seven grandchildren, Tre, Luc, Jada, Mac, Katie, Danny and Natalie. Dick had an interesting career, including service as a U.S. Naval Officer, a member of the U.S. Diplomatic Corps, White House staffer under President Lyndon B. Johnson, and a long association with the mutual fund industry at the Investment Company Institute. While living in Washington, D.C., Dick contributed countless hours to nonprofit organizations including: For Love of Children, the Thurgood Marshall Center, and Hope and a Home, Inc. He helped found MANNA Inc., a nonprofit developer of affordable housing. After retiring and moving to Susan, Virginia, in 2001, Dick continued to pursue his desire to make a difference in the world. He was a board member of the Gloucester Mathews Care Clinic and also served as a board member of the Mathews Community Foundation. He was an active member of Kingston Episcopal Parish, Mathews. Dick believed the secret to a good and meaningful life was LOVE and he practiced what he preached! He will be missed by all who loved him. A Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at Christ Church Episcopal, 320 Williams Wharf Road, Mathews, Va. 23109. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
MATHEWS, VA
Laurel Outlook

Richard (Dick) Arthur Black

Richard (Dick) Arthur Black was born in Cody, Wyoming in July 1932 to Hazel Black. In 1949, he graduated from Cody High and married the love of his life Virginia in 1951. That same year, Dick joined the Navy and spent four-years floating the high seas, which took him on combat action in Wonsan Harbor during the Korean War, followed by four cruises to the far East. It is believed that the Navy is where Dick learned many of his famous “one line” quips!
LAUREL, MT
wnewsj.com

Dick and Charlotte Wilson celebrating 50th wedding anniversary

Dick and Charlotte (Sprinkle) Wilson were married on Nov. 12, 1971 in Wilmington. They are the parents of Tommy Wilson and Jodi (Mark) Dillow; and they also have two grandchildren, Katelyn (Justin Holdren) Dillow and Zack (Alana Smith) Dillow. The Wilsons celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in July with a...
WILMINGTON, OH
mcheraldonline.com

Witherspoon Remembered at NAACP Gala

The late Donald E. Witherspoon, the longtime president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Blair County chapter, was honored at the First Annual Blair County NAACP Freedom Fighter Gala held at the Casino at Lakemont Park on Oct. 27. Witherspoon, who was raised in Claysburg and graduated from Claysburg-Kimmel High School in 1962, died at the age of 77 on Dec. 26, 2020.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
chscommunicator.com

Oliver Thomas

“This weekend I am going to see my sister, who goes to Michigan State University. It feels weird not having her here, living with me. We were kind of close before she moved, but we did argue a lot while we were living together. Especially during quarantine, I was in the house with my sister all the time. So it was very easy to get into arguments and fights. Now that she’s out of the house and in college, our relationship has gotten stronger and more friendly. It’s a strange switch, but I sort of knew it would happen. The same thing happened with my cousins. They would bicker constantly like siblings do, but when they stopped living together they formed a really strong connection. Obviously I miss her because she’s not here, but I think the main reason that I miss her is because my parents do. I’ll find myself setting the table for dinner and accidentally putting four forks down instead of three. I guess you could say I miss the little things most.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Kenton Times

Obit Charles Richard “Dick” Hubbard

Charles Richard “Dick” Hubbard, age 86, of Ada, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 10:25 AM at the Bowling Green Bridge Hospice Care Center. A celebration of life service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Ada First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Patrick Allen officiating. An additional service will take place in Nelsonville on Saturday, November 6th at a time and place to be determined. Interment will take place at Green Lawn Cemetery in Nelsonville.
ADA, OH

