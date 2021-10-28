Thomas C. Dick

Charles Richard “Dick” Pogue passed on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at age 85, surrounded by people who loved him and whom he loved. He is survived by his life partner and soul mate, Adele. Additionally, he leaves behind son, John (Alexa) Pogue; daughter, Stephanie (Todd) Baur, and son, Chris (Kristyn) Pogue and seven grandchildren, Tre, Luc, Jada, Mac, Katie, Danny and Natalie. Dick had an interesting career, including service as a U.S. Naval Officer, a member of the U.S. Diplomatic Corps, White House staffer under President Lyndon B. Johnson, and a long association with the mutual fund industry at the Investment Company Institute. While living in Washington, D.C., Dick contributed countless hours to nonprofit organizations including: For Love of Children, the Thurgood Marshall Center, and Hope and a Home, Inc. He helped found MANNA Inc., a nonprofit developer of affordable housing. After retiring and moving to Susan, Virginia, in 2001, Dick continued to pursue his desire to make a difference in the world. He was a board member of the Gloucester Mathews Care Clinic and also served as a board member of the Mathews Community Foundation. He was an active member of Kingston Episcopal Parish, Mathews. Dick believed the secret to a good and meaningful life was LOVE and he practiced what he preached! He will be missed by all who loved him. A Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at Christ Church Episcopal, 320 Williams Wharf Road, Mathews, Va. 23109. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Comments / 0