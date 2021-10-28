Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost: The Dark Side of Post Opulent Design

Rolls-Royce is one of the most exclusive brands on the planet, and there's no such thing as an affordable model. The brand has created an image of exceptional luxury and quality, having made some of the finest vehicles ever. Many view the brand as traditionalist, and that is true to a certain degree, but the company will happily admit that eschewing convention is a part of its DNA too. While a regular Rolls-Royce Phantom would impress the average person beyond their wildest expectations, the British automaker's success is partly attributable to its willingness to create the unexpected for its super-wealthy customers. This willingness to rebel against tradition is most evident in Black Badge models, but how did Rolls-Royce come to welcome personalization as part of its allure? Three models can be accredited as key driving forces behind this.

