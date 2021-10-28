CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost: The Dark Side of Post Opulent Design

By Amanda Cline
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The luxury automaker finally announced the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost this week. The Black Badge series has recently received a revamp due to celebrity and customer interest, making the Black Badge Ghost just in time for the party. What makes the Black Badge Ghost so unique?. The new Rolls-Royce...

Wallpaper*

Ultra-luxury and brooding menace combine in Rolls-Royce’s new Ghost Black Badge

There’s something dark and mysterious brewing in the heart of Rolls-Royce. Since 2016, the company has thrown its traditional caution and reserve to the wind and incorporated what it calls ‘Black Badge’ models into its range. While almost all luxury manufacturers have a special designation or division for boosted, highly specified performance models, Rolls-Royce has chosen to be a bit different. The Black Badge series isn’t explicitly about performance, but about style, taking the company’s undeniably rich approach to car building and adding a layer of mystery and, dare we say, menace.
Motor1.com

New Rolls-Royce Black Badge Teased Ahead Of October 28 Debut

Rolls-Royce will debut its next model in the Black Badge range on October 28. While the company isn't saying anything official, the teaser image heavily hints that the Ghost is getting the stylish upgrades. Currently, 27 percent of Rolls commissions worldwide are Black Badge products. Rolls wants to show it...
SlashGear

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost is payoff from a high-stakes luxury gamble

Back when Rolls-Royce unveiled the Ghost last year, it described the luxury sedan as “Post Opulent” design. Now, it’s giving the V12 car a sinister twist. The Black Badge Ghost joins the ranks of Rolls-Royce’s wildly successful Black Badge series, getting distinctive styling, an uptick in power, and a very particular appeal.
SlashGear

Rolls-Royce made an NFT

Rolls-Royce is wading into the NFT space, and it’s teasing a very special new car to mark the occasion. A new Rolls-Royce Black Badge car is due for a reveal in a week’s time, and the automaker has partnered up with Mason London to create a non-fungible token to go with the vehicle.
CarBuzz.com

Rolls-Royce Has A Rich History Of Bespoke Customization

Rolls-Royce is one of the most exclusive brands on the planet, and there's no such thing as an affordable model. The brand has created an image of exceptional luxury and quality, having made some of the finest vehicles ever. Many view the brand as traditionalist, and that is true to a certain degree, but the company will happily admit that eschewing convention is a part of its DNA too. While a regular Rolls-Royce Phantom would impress the average person beyond their wildest expectations, the British automaker's success is partly attributable to its willingness to create the unexpected for its super-wealthy customers. This willingness to rebel against tradition is most evident in Black Badge models, but how did Rolls-Royce come to welcome personalization as part of its allure? Three models can be accredited as key driving forces behind this.
luxurylaunches.com

The all-new Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost is the purest Black Badge motor car the British luxury manufacturer has ever created

Over the last couple of decades, the average age of ultra-wealthy has been constantly plummeting. The new generation of billionaires who prefer to be identified as disruptors refuses to adhere to established conventions. To cater to these self-made overachieving millennials, Rolls-Royce introduced its Black Badge family of cars in 2016 that represents a bolder interpretation of their ultra-luxurious line-up.
CNET

Rolls-Royce Spectre, future EVs will get Black Badge treatment

When Rolls-Royce launched its Black Badge line in 2016, the company projected these cars would account for 10% to 15% of all sales globally. Fast forward to 2021 and nearly 30% of all new Rolls-Royces sold are Black Badge models and this momentum shows no sign of slowing down. Black Badge is an integral part of Rolls-Royce's future product strategy -- and that includes electric cars, too.
