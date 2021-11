The Bengals laid an egg in New York on Sunday against the Jets, losing 34-31. Head coach Zac Taylor was understandably frustrated after the game. "Got outcoached, got outplayed today. They (Jets) were a hungry team. We knew that they were capable of this, we had seen it on tape," Taylor said. "It was not good in any phase: coaching, playing, in any of our three phases that we have today. Credit to them, their coaches, their players, they came out hungry and took it to us."

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO