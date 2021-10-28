How to Watch “Walker” season 2 premiere

Every Tuesday, join the Boulet Brothers in their search for Dragula, The World’s Next Drag Supermonster. Stream episodes of this hit drag competition series on Shudder. The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula invites a group of monstrous drag artists to compete for a coveted title and impressive sum of prize money. Through intense challenges ranging from horror icons to blood-sucking fiends, each contestant must create intricate looks, complete characters, and stellar performances. Those who fall short face extermination, and this isn’t a lip sync for your life. Previous exterminations include electrocution, being buried alive, and skydiving—to name a few. Stream the second episode of this riveting season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula to find out which performer left the group after last week’s challenge.
