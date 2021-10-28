How to Watch “Walker” season 2 premiere

In the pantheon of shows known for having the “worst series finale” of all time, Showtime’s “Dexter” is right at the top. Since the episode titled “Remember the Monsters?” originally aired eight years ago, anti-hero serial killer Dexter Morgan faking his own death and pivoting to becoming a lumberjack has been a shorthand for what a show shouldn’t do when it finally ends, even if it’s ending on top or on its own terms. And while “Dexter” remained a hit for Showtime — lasting 96 episodes over eight seasons — plenty of arguments have been made by fans and critics...

