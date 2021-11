On this rainy Wednesday, you could be breaking the law in Arkansas. What, you look down I am not speeding. No, but did you know that if it is raining you are supposed to have your headlights on in the state of Arkansas? This is something that really gets me when I am driving. You see people everywhere that are going down the road not using their headlights when it is raining. With all of today's new technology your headlights are on automatic, right?

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO