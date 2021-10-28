CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Collins Hill travels to Mill Creek for next installment of the ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ series

By DawgNation staff, Guest Author
dawgnation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eighth televised game featured in the ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ series is a blockbuster matchup between 8-7A rivals No. 2 Mill Creek (8-0) and No. 1 Collins Hill (9-0) that will be broadcast on PeachtreeTV/CBS46 at 8 p.m. this Friday. Since...

www.dawgnation.com

Covington News

PREP FOOTBALL: Mill Creek spoils Rams homecoming, remains undefeated

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton challenged the undefeated Mill Creek on a chilly homecoming night at Homer Sharp Stadium, but the Rams’ impressive bid to break up the Hawks’ perfect season came up short as they pulled away 17-14. In the first quarter, Mill Creek took advantage of good field position, starting at mid-field. Frequent contributions from quarterback Hayden Clark and running back Donovan Journey helped keep the chains moving. From the 2-yard line, Caleb Downs took a direct snap and found his way into the end zone to give the Hawks a 7-0 lead with under five minutes remaining in the quarter.
COVINGTON, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Collins Hill wins showdown with Mill Creek for region title repeat, program's first 10-0 season

HOSCHTON — Defense was at the forefront of the Collins Hill football team’s title defense Friday night. The top-ranked Eagles forced five turnovers and scored 27 points off them in a 40-10 victory at Mill Creek in a battle of unbeaten teams, giving Collins Hill its second straight Region 8-AAAAAAA championship. The win wrapped up the first 10-0 regular season in school history and a No. 1 seed for the state playoffs.
HOSCHTON, GA
Sam Horn
CBS Sports

High school football rankings: Collins Hill moves up to No. 5 in MaxPreps Top 25 after win over Mill Creek

No. 5 Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.) forced five turnovers and Sam Horn accounted for over 300 yards of total offense and two touchdowns as the Eagles routed previously unbeaten Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) 40-10. Collins Hill jumped two spots in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings after finishing the regular season 10-0 for the first time in school history.
HIGH SCHOOL
gwinnettprepsports.com

Mill Creek softball advances to Columbus with Game 3 win over Grayson

LOGANVILLE — Mill Creek’s softball team is headed to Columbus for the Class AAAAAAA Elite Eight. The visiting Hawks posted a 6-4 victory over Grayson in Game 3 on Thursday, winning their best-of-three second-round series. The teams had split games Wednesday with Grayson taking the opener 6-5 before Mill Creek posted a 2-1 win in Game 2 to even the series.
GRAYSON, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

FANS CHOICE FALL ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Mill Creek's Reignah Mulkin

Highlights: Had two interceptions for touchdowns and a TD catch as the Hawks went 3-0 in the South Forsyth Jamboree. Coach Alan Tallman's take: "Reignah Mulkin is a third-year player and current co-captain in our program. She's a two-way phenom as a slot receiver and cornerback. She can honestly do it all. Reignah is a matchup nightmare for opposing coaches because we're going to get her the ball in multiple ways, so it's just hard to focus on her as a rusher or pass catcher. Defensively, she's nearly impossible to beat in coverage, and her instincts as a flag puller are outstanding. Furthermore, she has handled all our punting duties this season and has very consistently pinned teams deep. Lastly, her attitude and effort on and off the field along with her competitive spirit make her irreplaceable."
FOOTBALL
Gwinnett Daily Post

Unbeaten Mill Creek steps away from region play for trip to Newton

Record: 7-0 Last week: Beat Mountain View 56-0 Unbeaten Mill Creek’s stacked football schedule is full of difficult matchups, and that includes Friday night’s final non-region game at Newton. The Rams, who own victories over McEachern and Parkview, are always talented and tough to play, particularly at home. Another challenge...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Aiken Standard

Fox Creek girls' golf earns 1st state title berth

That was tacked onto the end of everything Fox Creek golf coach Mark Thomas told his girls during the week leading up to the Class AAA Lower State championship. That's the team score the Predators posted the week before at their region championship tournament, a number that was so close to the target score needed to qualify for the state championship tournament.
GOLF
gwinnettprepsports.com

Mill Creek's Arianna Cox-Cole commits to Memphis

Mill Creek junior Arianna Cox-Cole committed to the Memphis University fastpitch softball program on Friday. Cox-Cole is an outfielder and utility player who also has played basketball and competed in track and field for the Hawks.
SPORTS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Garrett Zalewski pick-six helps Mill Creek avoid upset at Newton

COVINGTON — A defensive score saved second-ranked Mill Creek on Friday in a 17-14 victory at Newton in a non-region football matchup. Garrett Zalewski intercepted a screen pass just before halftime and returned it 62 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 14 seconds left in the second quarter. Instead of trailing 14-10 or worse if Newton’s drive continued, the Hawks (8-0) headed to halftime with a 17-14 lead.
COVINGTON, GA

