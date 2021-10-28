CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsontown, PA

Police: Drugs and gun recovered during routine traffic stop

By Emily Silvi
WBRE
WBRE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6pSY_0cfSN2Nk00

WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — During a traffic stop, Watsontown Police say they found a man in possession of drugs and guns.

On Wednesday around 2:00 in the afternoon police conducted a traffic stop on 36-year-old Jason Enterline for a vehicle code violation.

Upon further investigation, police say they found Enterline, who is a convicted felon and is banned from having firearms, to be in possession of a loaded firearm with the serial number scratched off.

Police say they also found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Enterline, who is currently being held at Northumberland County Jail, was charged with felony counts of a person not to possess a firearm, possession of a firearm with altered serial number, firearms not to be carried without a license, misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and summary vehicle code violations.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WBRE

Police search the woods in Taylor after disturbing 911 call

TAYLOR BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Taylor Police Department has called off the search for the night due to the safety of the officers. The officers were covering dangerous terrain. According to the police chief, if anything develops, the search will continue Thursday. ———————————————————————————————————————— There is a heavy police presence on North Main Street […]
TAYLOR, PA
WBRE

Nearly $40K, illegal gambling machines confiscated in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A total of 13 illegal gambling machines have been seized from two different Stroudsburg businesses, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, October 28 search warrants were executed by the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control and Enforcement and the Stroud […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Northumberland, PA
Watsontown, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Watsontown, PA
WBRE

Bradford County teen arrested after police chase

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County teen was arrested by police after a chase in September. On Sept. 27 officers from Athens and Sayre responded to reports of individuals throwing objects at vehicles from under a bridge on Route 220. When an officer responded two objects that appeared to be rocks were thrown at […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Victim identified in deadly head-on crash in Wyoming County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New details have emerged from a fatal head-on crash with a freightliner on Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 65-year-old Brian Lauzon, of Factoryville, was driving south on Route 29 when he crossed into the northbound lane striking the freightliner head-on. Lauzon was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Drugs#Drug Paraphernalia#Firearms#Watsontown Police
WBRE

Police investigating shots fired in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting no injuries after shots were fired into an occupied car on Monday evening in Wilkes-Barre. According to Wilks-Barre City Police Department, the incident took place on Monday evening around 6:00 p.m. in the areas of Hazel and Stanton Streets. Police say upon arrival they met witnesses who […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

One dead after crash in Bald Eagle Township

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Bald Eagle Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to officials, the crash occurred Sunday around 10:30 p.m., when Scott Conrad, 34, of Mill Hall, was traveling northbound on an unregistered dirt bike in the right lane […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBRE

Williamsport Bureau of Police searching for missing man

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport Police are looking for a missing man. According to Williamsport Bureau of Police, they are searching for Bradley Racey. He was last seen just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 27th, leaving the Newberry section of the city. He has silver hair and blue eyes. No other physical descriptions or […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Mother charged after 4-year-old rescued from Susquehanna River back in July

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hanover Township police have charged a woman following an investigation regarding her four-year-old daughter nearly drowning back in July. According to police, officers responded to a report of a four-year-old in the Susquehanna River at the Breslau Boat Launch in Hanover Township on July 23rd. Officials arrived on the scene […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

WBRE

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy