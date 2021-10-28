Police: Drugs and gun recovered during routine traffic stop

WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — During a traffic stop, Watsontown Police say they found a man in possession of drugs and guns.

On Wednesday around 2:00 in the afternoon police conducted a traffic stop on 36-year-old Jason Enterline for a vehicle code violation.

Upon further investigation, police say they found Enterline, who is a convicted felon and is banned from having firearms, to be in possession of a loaded firearm with the serial number scratched off.

Police say they also found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Enterline, who is currently being held at Northumberland County Jail, was charged with felony counts of a person not to possess a firearm, possession of a firearm with altered serial number, firearms not to be carried without a license, misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and summary vehicle code violations.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.