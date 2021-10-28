VA implements new artificial intelligence strategy to improve veteran care

Over the past decade there have been rapid increases in the performance of artificial intelligence (AI). For example, since 2015, AI has performed better than humans at image recognition, as measured in an annual image recognition contest called ImageNet. These achievements have led to a similarly rapid increase in corporate investment in AI and funding for venture-backed AI startups in a range of applications. According to the 2021 “AI Index Report,” of the categories in which it tracks investment, the use of AI in drugs and drug discovery received $13.8 billion in private investment in 2020, 4.5 times higher than 2019. There have been similarly dramatic advances in the capabilities of and interest in other emerging technologies, including applications of blockchain (such as cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens) and recombinant DNA (perhaps best exemplified by the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines).

