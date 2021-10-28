Warming up with offshore breezes

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. today for areas West of the Coachella Valley, but we are likely to experience modest winds and breezy conditions given our proximity to the Advisory.

You can see how the Valley and even the San Gorgonio Pass is carved out of the advised area.

The offshore winds are the result of this large area of high pressure. Since we sit just south of the ridge, the clockwise circulation around the high brings in winds that moves from East to West. They gain speed by moving downslope and through the narrow gap of the Pass. This also heats the air mass.

Highs today will be warmer than yesterday's 80s.

We'll hover in the lower 90s today and tomorrow, but see slightly cooler more comfortable conditions for Halloween Weekend.

