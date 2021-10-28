CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warming up with offshore breezes

By Patrick Evans
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5qHT_0cfSMegC00

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. today for areas West of the Coachella Valley, but we are likely to experience modest winds and breezy conditions given our proximity to the Advisory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iigQD_0cfSMegC00

You can see how the Valley and even the San Gorgonio Pass is carved out of the advised area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fsNRP_0cfSMegC00

The offshore winds are the result of this large area of high pressure. Since we sit just south of the ridge, the clockwise circulation around the high brings in winds that moves from East to West. They gain speed by moving downslope and through the narrow gap of the Pass. This also heats the air mass.

Highs today will be warmer than yesterday's 80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pv6Rd_0cfSMegC00

We'll hover in the lower 90s today and tomorrow, but see slightly cooler more comfortable conditions for Halloween Weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJJWU_0cfSMegC00

The post Warming up with offshore breezes appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Warming up to end the week

High pressure building in across the region will elevate daytime highs into the lower 90s for a few days as we move toward the weekend. Despite a storm system arriving in the Pac Northwest, the effects of that storm are mitigated by the ridge over the Great Basin. While there...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

A nice fall warm-up the next few days!

Patchy fog is possible in the far north and some of the mountain valleys in the morning. High pressure will bring mild & dry conditions through the rest of the week. A weak weather system will brush by on Thursday evening, but stay far enough north for just a few clouds to drift across Northern Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KCRG.com

Quiet and cool before a warm-up really kicks in

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet and cool weather continues for now, but a warm-up is on the way. Skies remain partly to mostly sunny in the coming days, with a slow warm-up starting as soon as tomorrow. Highs reach the upper 40s and low 50s Thursday into Friday. Southerly...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up#Wind Advisory
NBC4 Columbus

Freezing mornings, slowly warming up

Today: Areas of AM frost, increasing clouds. High 47. Friday: Brilliant sunshine. High 51 (30) Saturday: Sunshine, milder. High 53 (31) A Freeze Warning is in effect until 10 this morning. Sub-freezing low temperatures, clear skies and light winds in Central Ohio and the southern half of the state mean frost and conditions cold enough to kill plants, crops and other sensitive vegetation. If we get a hard freeze this morning more frost/freeze headlines will be unnecessary for the rest of the week despite freezing conditions. A hard freeze effectively ends the growing season.
COLUMBUS, OH
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up!

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and warming us up for the rest of the week. Here in Phoenix, highs will top out in the mid 80s today and upper 80s Thursday and Friday as our forecast stays sunny and dry. Overnight lows will stay cool, though. Across the...
PHOENIX, AZ
abc17news.com

Tracking a warm up on the heels of a few frosty starts

TONIGHT: After a sunny but frosty start, temperatures will rebound into the low 50’s this afternoon. High pressure has tracked just off to our east, leaving clear skies overhead today. Skies will remain clear for most heading into the overnight hours. This will drop temperatures once again into the low 30's by early Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
hoiabc.com

Staying cool for now, but a warm-up is coming

If you've been paying attention to our weather for the last couple of days, chances are you'll be able to guess what's on the way tomorrow and Friday. Cool days followed by chilly nights will continue through the end of the week. Highs will be near or just above 50 tomorrow and Friday afternoon with morning lows near 30.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WNDU

Warming up through the Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WOW, JUST WOW... What more can you say to a November forecast like this?!? We’ve had so much rain lately, yet this forecast includes almost nothing falling from the sky until later next week. Lots of sunshine is expected this weekend and early next week, as the mercury soars back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Colder air is poised to move in again after that...
SOUTH BEND, IN
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Warming up into the weekend!

After a rather chilly couple of days, we're looking at a nice warm-up heading into the first weekend of November. Temperatures are expected to warm into the lower 60s on Saturday and Sunday, which is about 10-15 degrees above average. The mild weather appears to continue into early next week, but colder weather will likely return later next week.
ENVIRONMENT
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: Warming up on Thursday

Today was a day similar to yesterday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures warming into the upper 40s. Winds will remain on the calm side again out of the south. Temperatures will continue to slowly warm throughout the rest of the week as sunny and dry weather continues. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 60s by the time we get to the weekend. Mild and dry weather looks to continue into the beginning of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy