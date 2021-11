PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The federal jury hearing testimony in the bribery and corruption trial of Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty and Councilmember Bobby Henon has been sent home after a judge to the jury attorneys on the case “hit a snag” Wednesday. Testimony in the case has concluded for the day. DEVELOPING: Federal jury hearing testimony in John Dougherty and Councilman Bobby Henon sent home just now, concluding testimony for the day. Judge told jurors attorneys on the case “hit a snag.” Said they’re working out if the government will rest its case tomorrow. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 27, 2021 The judge says attorneys are working out if the government will rest its case on Thursday. Prosecutors claim Dougherty continued to pay Henon for a Local 98 job after his election, and in exchange, Henon allowed Dougherty to control his vote. Both men deny the charges against them.

