Explainer: Democratic Senator Manchin Upends Biden’s Hope to Reshape Economy

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic Senator Joe Manchin has leveraged his party’s slim majority in Congress...

The Independent

House Democrats dig their heels in after Manchin outburst as Biden agenda remains in jeopardy

House Democrats are digging in their heels on requiring support from all 50 Democratic senators for President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act before they’ll vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.Speaking at his weekly post-caucus meeting press conference, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said he hopes that the House will “be in a position” to vote on both measures “at some point this week,” but stressed that a commitment from all Democratic senators — including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — would be needed before anything reaches the House floor.“I believe that...
Joe Biden
Joe Manchin
Reuters

After sobering Virginia upset, Biden to push Democrats to pass spending plans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday confronted a sobering defeat for Democrats in Virginia’s gubernatorial election, adding new pressure to resolve Democratic bickering and pass his social and climate agenda. In Virginia's closely watched election for governor on Tuesday, Republican newcomer Glenn Youngkin defeated here Democrat Terry McAuliffe in...
The Independent

Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin

Democrats reached agreement on a plan to lower prescription drug costs for most older people, capping out-of-pocket Medicare costs at $2,000 and reducing the price of insulin, salvaging a campaign promise as part of President Joe Biden s $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday announced the deal, which is one of the few remaining provisions that needed to be resolved in Biden's big package as the party moves closer to wrapping up negotiations. Schumer acknowledged it's not as sweeping as Democrats had hoped for, but a compromise struck with one key holdout Democrat, Sen....
AFP

Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections

President Joe Biden returned from Europe Wednesday with a wake-up call for feuding Democrats holding up his sweeping domestic reforms in Congress -- after a humiliating state election defeat that many blamed on inertia and infighting among the party's lawmakers. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, a centrist holdout on much of Biden's agenda, led calls Wednesday for a handbrake on spending negotiations so that lawmakers can "take time and do it right."
Time

Senator Joe Manchin Wavers Support on Joe Biden's Sweeping Policy Plan

(WASHINGTON) — Sen. Joe Manchin wavered Monday on his support for President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, saying instead it’s “time to vote” on a slimmer $1 trillion infrastructure package that has stalled amid talks. The West Virginia Democrat’s announcement comes as Democrats want a signal from...
WTRF- 7News

Manchin says “time to vote” on bipartisan infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday it’s “time to vote” on a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, dashing hopes for swift resolution as he wavered over President Joe Biden’s broader $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal. The West Virginia Democrat’s announcement comes as Democrats want a signal from Manchin that he will support […]
