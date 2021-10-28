CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

COVID outbreak among cheerleaders at California high school

By Bay Area News Group
East Bay Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cheerleading team at a Los Angeles County high school has been put on hiatus because it is the apparent center of a COVID-19 outbreak. An email sent to Valencia High School families on Tuesday by principal Pete Getz said 33 cases...

Scott Pickle
6d ago

Oh dear God! How many cheerleaders are dead? How many hospitalized? None? Zero? .... ok, so how many vaccinated stedents have been tested.... oh, not required? Apparently these "educators" haven't been educated on how a vaccine works. Apparently they mistakenly believe that the vaccines miraculously make you immune. Vaccines prepare your immune system for inevitable Covid infection.

CBS News

CDC recommends children as young as 5 get vaccinated against COVID-19

The CDC issued formal recommendations Tuesday for children as young as 5 years old to get vaccinated against COVID-19, clearing the final regulatory hurdle for younger kids to start receiving Pfizer's vaccine this week. "Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation's...
KIDS
CNN

Phil Murphy prevails in close race in New Jersey, CNN projects

(CNN) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has become the first Democratic governor in more than four decades to win reelection in the Garden State, CNN projects Wednesday, narrowly surviving a closer-than-expected race that dragged well past Election Day. Murphy's victory over Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli, albeit slim, defied the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
