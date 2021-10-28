CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Alex Caruso Is Already Remedying the Chicago Bulls’ Biggest Weakness

By Martin Fenn
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alex Caruso probably ranked third in the rankings of the Chicago Bulls‘ most important offseason signings. However, through Chicago’s first four games, he’s been every bit as impactful as Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan. The Bulls desperately needed perimeter defenders entering the 2021-22 season. Caruso is giving them a...

ClutchPoints

Alex Caruso sounds off on Bulls’ surprising secret to success

The Chicago Bulls have been firing on all cylinders to start the new NBA season. They’re the first team to three wins, going 3-0 with an average margin of victory at 12.3 thus far. While they’ve only played the Zion-less New Orleans Pelicans and the Cade Cunningham-less Detroit Pistons twice,...
NBA
lakers365.com

LeBron James Stat Proof That Lakers Rookie Is Alex Caruso 2.0

The Los Angeles Lakers let Alex Caruso walk to the Chicago Bulls in free agency because they didn't want to pay up for him, but they might have found his replacement. Rookie Austin Reaves has taken the Lakers by storm and has enjoyed a lot of success playing next to LeBron James. LeBron and Caruso infamously dominated together when they shared the court, even though the guard never put up huge numbers.
NBA
theScore

Caruso 'appreciative' of MVP chants from Bulls fans

It didn't take long for Alex Caruso to endear himself to Chicago Bulls fans. The United Center crowd showered Caruso with "MVP" chants in his first regular-season home game as a Bull on Friday, and he felt the love again Saturday as Chicago picked up its third straight win. Caruso...
NBA
NBA

Ask Sam Mailbag: Reactions to Chicago's first win, Alex Caruso, and NBA kicks

I thought the Bulls would play fast and win easily. Well, they weren't fast and that wasn't easy. Except for 3's, that looked like an old fashion defensive battle. Happily, the new Bulls had enough grit to grind out a win. But they'll have to get used to bigger teams trying to slow them down & beat them up. When they can't run out, there has to be a better Plan B than going iso. Zach was, of course... and once again, magnificent. What's unfortunate is that he HAD to be in order to scape out a 6 point win. That reminds me a it too much of last season. I guess the best I can say is that the Bulls didn't shoot well, didn't play their game, played down to Detroit's level at times... and still won. The certainly weren't the juggernaut we saw in preseason. But they did what good teams do on bad nights; they grinded out a win anyway. Hoping for a prettier one Friday.
NBA
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Zach Lavine
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls

The Detroit Pistons (0-2) play against the Chicago Bulls (0-0) at United Center. Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 23, 2021. Detroit Pistons 82, Chicago Bulls 97 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. KC Johnson @KCJHoop. Alex Caruso on his, and the Bulls’, defensive mindset: “Just try to...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bulls’ Alex Caruso has completely become a walkin’, stealin’ dunkin’ regret for the Lakers

For Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls, basketball life away from Tinseltown is going just fine. Incredibly fine. The former Los Angeles Lakers guard has not tasted a defeat since flying east to join the Bulls. Chicago is on a flaming start, winning all of their first four games. As for the Lakers, they’re 1-2 with seeming chemistry issues on the floor. Well, that’s no longer a problem Caruso has to help find an answer to, as he’s busy making Los Angeles regret its decision to let him go back in the offseason.
NBA
bleachernation.com

Alex Caruso Currently Leads the League in Steals, Because He is Awesome

I wouldn’t be surprised if “clamps” was Alex Caruso’s middle name. The 27-year-old Bulls free agent signing has been even better than advertised on the defensive end of the court since landing in Chicago this summer. He has been the anchor of the second unit, while also manning an important closing role next to starting point guard Lonzo Ball.
NBA
#Nba Games#Nba Summer League#The Chicago Bulls#The Los Angeles Lakers
ClutchPoints

Bulls’ Alex Caruso teaches Rudy Gobert a lesson at the rim

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is arguably one of the most unassuming guys ever in the NBA. He’s not just deceptively athletic. He is truly an explosive athlete who is very much capable of embarrassing defenders at the rim, as Utah Jazz rim-protectin’ monster Rudy Gobert found out Saturday night.
NBA
thecomeback.com

The early returns of the Chicago Bulls’ new big three

It was always going to take time for this new-look Chicago Bulls big three to gel. We’ve seen how other teams debuting new stars have had to grow into their roles and systems, including this year’s wacky Lakers. And there’s plenty of room to grow for these high-minded, All-Star-packed Bulls....
NBA
Yardbarker

Watch Chicago Bulls' Lonzo Ball Get A Triple-Double On A Lob To Alex Caruso

Lonzo Ball recored a triple-double in the Chicago Bulls win against the New Orleans Pelicans. View the original article to see embedded media. Lonzo Ball recored a triple-double in his first ever home game as a member of the Chicago Bulls. The former UCLA star was facing his former team...
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell Works Bulls’ Alex Caruso For Nifty Bucket

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell worked hard for a nifty bucket while being defended by Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso. The Bulls hosted the Jazz at the United Center on Saturday, October 30. With 3:23 remaining in the opening quarter, Mitchell dribbled back-and-forth working the defense...
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Column: Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu are making believers in Chicago by complementing the Bulls stars with their hustle and unselfishness

Expectations are a funny thing for a professional athlete. People put them on you, based on criteria that may or may not be valid, and then it’s your job to live up to them. And if you don’t, you may be labeled a bust, a washout or simply overrated. On the flip side, sometimes it’s decided that nothing is expected from you, and any contribution you make is deemed a surprise. You’re suddenly a ...
NBA
Chicago Tribune

5 observations from the Chicago Bulls’ opening week, including Alex Caruso’s instant impact, Lonzo Ball’s 3-point shooting and a thin bench

The Chicago Bulls are off to a strong start as the new roster begins to jell, ranking second in opponents points per game with an entertaining style of play. Here are five observations from the opening week of their season. 1. Three games into the 2021-22 season and we already have an MVP race between Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso, the yin and yang of the new-look Bulls. Naturally, the MVP ...
NBA
The Spun

Video: Things Got Pretty Heated On “First Take” This Morning

For the second day in a row, ESPN’s First Take went off the rails when Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams discussed Kyrie Irving’s decision to be unvaccinated. Williams was trying to defend Irving’s right to decide whether or not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. After all, that’s the argument Irving made for himself on Instagram Live on Wednesday night.
NBA
Footwear News

Why Shareef O’Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
BASKETBALL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

