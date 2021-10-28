Alex Caruso Is Already Remedying the Chicago Bulls’ Biggest Weakness

I thought the Bulls would play fast and win easily. Well, they weren't fast and that wasn't easy. Except for 3's, that looked like an old fashion defensive battle. Happily, the new Bulls had enough grit to grind out a win. But they'll have to get used to bigger teams trying to slow them down & beat them up. When they can't run out, there has to be a better Plan B than going iso. Zach was, of course... and once again, magnificent. What's unfortunate is that he HAD to be in order to scape out a 6 point win. That reminds me a it too much of last season. I guess the best I can say is that the Bulls didn't shoot well, didn't play their game, played down to Detroit's level at times... and still won. The certainly weren't the juggernaut we saw in preseason. But they did what good teams do on bad nights; they grinded out a win anyway. Hoping for a prettier one Friday.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO