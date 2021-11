CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When searching for a new home, finding a safe place with a low crime rate is top of mind for many buyers. But sometimes perception can cloud reality. According to a 2020 Gallup poll, 78 percent of Americans perceive crime to be on the rise nationally, while only 38 percent perceive crime to be up in their local area. The wide gap exists when, in reality, violent and property crime rates have actually dropped dramatically since the 1990s, according to the Pew Research Center.

OHIO STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO