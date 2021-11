SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After serving as Shaker Heights Municipal Court magistrate for the past five years, Anne Walton Keller will be taking over soon as the full-time judge. The mother of three from University Heights already filled in on the bench as acting judge for her predecessor, K.J. Montgomery, prior to her retirement in August with two years still left on her six-year term.

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO