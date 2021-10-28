CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See The Go-Go’s Like Never Before With Gina Schock's Super-Cool Made In Hollywood: All Access with the Go-Go’s

By Laura B. Whitmore
 6 days ago
Let’s face it, this is the Year of The Go-Go’s! First they were honored at the She Rocks Awards in January, now they will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. And the cherry on top is drummer Gina Schock’s cool, fun and intimate new book, Made In...

Todd Rundgren has been an individualist for most of his career, and that's not going to change even though his long-overdue induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is finally taking place this weekend. Rundgren will be in Ohio Saturday, but will be performing in Cincinnati instead of Cleveland, where the Rock Hall is located. In a new interview with TMZ, Rundgren said he doesn't think the HAll of Fame idea works for musicians in the way it does for sports stars, whose greatness can be calculated with stats.
Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice isn't too happy about The Go-Go's finally joining the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In a new interview with Forbes, Apice called the most successful all-female group in rock history a "wimpy" act that's not Rock and Roll. The Go-Go's will be inducted into the Rock Hall on Saturday, alongside Todd Rundgren, Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Carole King, and Tina Turner.
In 1984, Go-Go’s drummer Gina Schock discovered she had a hole in her heart that would require open-heart surgery. Naturally, she and her “girl gang” chose to take a hard-partying vacation before she went to the operating room. “[We] decided to have one big bash in case I didn’t make...
The Go-Go's Gina Schock Shares 'Insider' Photos in Her New Book: 'We Have This Crazy Chemistry'

Not all fans get an "insider" look at their favorite bands. But that's exactly the invitation Go-Go's drummer Gina Schock is extending with her new book, Made In Hollywood. "I've been wanting to put this book together for a really long time," Schock tells PEOPLE. "But the thought of it was just too much." With some help, she was able to compile her most-loved photos and memorabilia from her "treasure trove" into one colorful, behind-the-scenes look at the all-girl band that rose to prominence in the '80s and brought us "We Got the Beat" and "Our Lips Are Sealed." "My favorite moment is the entire book because everything in there means something to me," says Schock. Besides funny Polaroids and candid shots from tours, the book features essays from other band members, including bassist Kathy Valentine and lead singer Belinda Carlisle. And they aren't done yet. On Oct. 30, four days after the book's release, the Go-Go's will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, followed by more shows and a short tour with Billy Idol in the UK in 2022. "You get the five of us in one room, the energy is palpable," says Schock of the band's longtime connection. "We have this crazy chemistry that happens and you can't buy that."
Gina Schock, Go-Go's Drummer, Snares Readers With New Book of Photos and Memories

“Made in Hollywood” was initially conceived as strictly a coffee table photo book, before publishers talked her into making it about half-and-half photos vs. about 13,000 words of text (some of it coming in the form of mini-essays by friends like Jodie Foster, Paul Reubens, Martha Quinn, Kate Pierson and her bandmates). She calls the collection of photos “my precious little babies,” but saw the light about letting them have textual siblings. “Initially I said, ‘Let me think about it.’ Then I started looking at the photos and realized that every photograph tells, or brings up, a story.”
Go-Go's Drummer Gina Schock Talks Hanging With Superfan Drew Barrymore at RRHOF and Career-Spanning Photo Book

Gina Schock had a bird's-eye view of the good, the bad and the insane from her vantage point behind the drums kit for the Go-Go's. And not only did she live to tell the tales of debauchery, chart magic and a lifelong sisterhood with her bandmates -- Belinda Carlisle, Jane Wiedlin, Charlotte Caffey and Kathy Valentine -- but now she's officially a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the author of a coffee table book chronicling the stories behind the music.
Rock Hall 2021: Watch Foo Fighters and Paul McCartney Play the Beatles’ “Get Back”

Foo Fighters were the final musicians to take the stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The band was introduced by Paul McCartney and then performed “Best of You,” “My Hero,” and “Everlong.” After their own acceptance speech, Foo Fighters played the Beatles’ “Get Back” with McCartney. Watch footage from the performances and speeches below.
Flashback: Paul McCartney Plays ‘Let It Be’ With Billy Joel, Bono at the Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is just two days away, and there’s still a ton we don’t know about it. There’s been no announcement yet of who’s inducting Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, Billy Preston, or Randy Rhoads. We also don’t know how the producers are going to deal with Rundgren’s absence (he has a show in Cincinnati that night), whether Tina Turner is going to fly in from Switzerland to attend (feels unlikely), and how they’ll handle the performances for the inductees who are no longer among the living. We do know that...
Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Where She Stands With Barbara Corcoran After Fat Joke on ‘The View’

It takes a lot to offend Whoopi Goldberg, who just responded to controversy around recent ‘The View’ guest Barbara Corcoran’s dig at her. Water under The View? Shark Tank host Barbara Corcoran, 72, made headlines after cracking an an off-color comment about host Whoopi Goldberg‘s weight — but it turns out there was not as much drama as one would think. Although the audience wasn’t impressed with Barbara’s sense of humor, her pal Whoopi revealed that she really couldn’t care less.
Blue Ivy steals show in Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s commercial for Tiffany (video)

There are some certainties in life. The sun rises in the east, water is wet, and Blue Ivy Carter steals the show whenever she appears with her uber-famous parents. The charismatic 9-year-old’s adoring fans went frenetic when she appeared with Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z in the latest Tiffany & Co. commercial. The Grammy-winning preteen was at her precocious best as she made fans giggle and swoon with her quick cameo.
