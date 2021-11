The cryptocurrency market is extending its recent rally during the early stages of November. Meanwhile, Ethereum remains in focus over the rest of the altcoins and Bitcoin, which is noteworthy. The second 'crypto' by market capitalization continues in the range of historical highs around $4,500 on Wednesday, after touching $4,600 on Tuesday. Analysts are targeting $5,000 now, a price level that the consensus expects it to reach before the end of the year, while for Bitcoin the focus remains on $70,000.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO