Electricity travels 42 feet to kill construction worker in ditch, PA officials say

CHRISTIANA, Del. (CBS) — A crash killed a pedestrian on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning, according to officials. The crash happened in Christiana near the State Route 141 interchange. According to the Delaware State Police, a 20-year-old man driving a 2004 Honda Civic hit the victim in the left center lane. According to authorities, the victim, 37, ran out onto the southbound lane and “then slowed to a walk and then stood within the left center lane” before he was hit. The driver and his 19-year-old passenger were treated for minor injuries. Chopper 3 was over the backup around 6:30 a.m. as crews worked to clear the area. The northbound lanes were closed from Route 1 to the I-295 and I-495 split. The closure lasted four hours. The lanes have reopened.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO