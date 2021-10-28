CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Electricity travels 42 feet to kill construction worker in ditch, PA officials say

By Mariah Rush
Olympian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Pennsylvania construction worker was fatally electrocuted Monday after electricity traveled 42 feet from the power source, police say. Emergency responders were sent to a work site in Spring Township Monday afternoon after 27-year-old Anthony Laterzo was struck by an...

