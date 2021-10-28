CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill would remove ‘conscience’ as basis for refusing vaccine

By The Associated Press
WTAJ
 6 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois law has for more than four decades protected those who oppose providing or receiving certain medical treatment because of their religious beliefs.

Now, Democrats want an exception to allow repercussions against those who refuse vaccinations in the battle against COVID-19.

Vaccine mandates create conflict with some defiant workers

The Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act has become a basis for lawsuits challenging employers who enforce rules requiring testing for or inoculation against the coronavirus. Rep. Robyn Gabel, an Evanston Democrat, says the COVID-19 carve-out is justified because the virus is highly contagious.

Republicans say it’s a first step toward requiring other medical treatments.

Comments / 57

Kathleen Gladden
6d ago

Vaccine card: work, buy and sell, travel. Non-compliant, lockdown at home mandate. Coming soon, 666chip: work, buy and sell, travel. Non-compliant, Death mandate!

HaileyRaine
6d ago

We are not lab rats!!!! Stop!!! PEOPLE NEED TO STAND UP AND STAND THEIR GROUND!!! Why do so many of you have death wishes???

Yhwh Establishes
6d ago

RIGHT to informed consent and refusal of medical therapies. COERCION is considered a duress crime and is terrorism  technically COERCION by manipulation. patient's informed consent requires adequate information, capacity to decide, and ABSENCE of COERCION. ... Consent of human subjects for participation in research requires that they fully understand their role and risks, not be coerced, and be allowed to withdraw at any time without penalty...TERRORISM (i) TO intimidate or COERCE a CIVILIAN population;(ii)to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; ...to coerce a CIVILIAN population for furtherance of political or social agendas.Domestic terrorism or homegrown terrorism is a form of terrorism in which victims "within a country are targeted by a perpetrator with the same citizenship" as the victims.

