CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Rotherham winger Mickel Miller an injury doubt for Sunderland visit

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RS3sG_0cfSKQ3e00

Rotherham have a concern over Mickel Miller for the visit of Sunderland.

The Millers winger is struggling with a foot injury and will be assessed ahead of the sold-out clash with the Black Cats.

Jamie Lindsay (hamstring) is still a couple of weeks away from fitness, as is Joe Mattock, while Angus MacDonald is making his way back from a long absence due to an unspecified issue.

There are no other selection concerns for boss Paul Warne, whose side are on a 10-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has some problems after their midweek Carabao Cup win at QPR.

Denver Hume suffered an ankle injury on Tuesday and limped off in the first half and he is a doubt, while Leon Dajaku also picked up a knock.

Johnson said three or four other players are also suffering from niggles, including Alex Pritchard (neck), and they will all be assessed ahead of the trip to South Yorkshire.

Elliot Embleton is available for Sunderland after serving a three-match ban.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Michael Smith and Freddie Ladapo bag braces as Rotherham thump 10-man Sunderland

Rotherham leapfrogged fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland with a stunning 5-1 victory. Michael Smith and Freddie Ladapo’s doubles alongside Michael Ihiekwe’s header sealed the Millers the points over Lee Johnson’s 10 men following Aiden McGeady’s second-half dismissal. Rotherham took a 10th-minute lead, with Smith heading into the far corner after a...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elliot Embleton
Person
Denver Hume
Person
Alex Pritchard
Person
Mickel Miller
Person
Paul Warne
Person
Joe Mattock
Person
Leon Dajaku
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland boss gives this Alex Pritchard update after injury concern

The 28-year-old had his most productive night in a Sunderland shirt yet as the Black Cats ran out 4-0 winners over Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday. Pritchard, handed a major opportunity to impress due to Elliot Embleton's suspension, had a major hand in all of the first three goals. But his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunderland#Rotherham#Qpr
Tribal Football

Leeds winger Raphinha assures fans over injury concerns

Leeds winger Raphinha has revealed the injury he sustained in Saturday's Premier League draw against Wolves is “nothing serious". The Brazilian international hobbled out of the 1-1 draw at Elland Road following a sliding challenge from Wolves defender Romain Saiss early in the second half. Manager Marcelo Bielsa was waiting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

'League has to be the priority': Sunderland fans react as Lee Johnson makes SEVEN changes for QPR Carabao Cup clash - with Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday to come

With important league games against Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday to come, the Black Cats boss has rotated his starting XI following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Charlton. Carl Winchester, Luke O’Nien, Dan Neil and Ross Stewart are the only players to keep their place following the weekend’s match. Lee Burge, Frederik...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
Sunderland Echo

Lee Johnson’s cheeky Carabao Cup request as Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday’s see preparations for Sunderland clash boosted

Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Sunderland:. Following last night’s penalty shootout win against Queen’s Park Rangers, attention has now turned to Sunderland’s potential opponents in their Carabao Cup quarter final. Naturally, at this stage of the competition, most of the side’s left...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

42K+
Followers
99K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy