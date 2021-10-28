CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
39-year-old Iquisha Blaxon dead after a hit-and-run crash near 110 Freeway and Gage Avenue (Los Angeles, CA)

Officials identified 39-year-old Iquisha Blaxon who was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning near the 110 Freeway and Gage Avenue.

The fatal hit-and-run accident took place at about 6:40 a.m. near the Harbor 110 Freeway and Gage Avenue.

October 28, 2021

