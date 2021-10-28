CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toy Story Hotel Opening Date Revealed

By Christian Hoffer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney has announced the opening date for its Toy Story Hotel at Tokyo Disney Resort. The new hotel will open on April 5, 2022 and will feature a full slate of Toy Story-themed rooms and features for guests. In addition to oversized play figures of Toy Story characters like Woody, Buzz...

Inside the Magic

Popular ‘Toy Story’ Actor Joins ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Cast

“Oh look, another glorious morning!” – Disney has revealed another star joining the cast of the eagerly awaited Halloween sequel Hocus Pocus 2. Fans of the original hit movie Hocus Pocus (1993), starring Bette Milder (Winifred), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah), and Kathy Najimy (Mary) as the three Salem witches, feel like they’ve been “waiting 300 years” for the upcoming Disney+ sequel to arrive.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Danny DeVito Joins the Cast of Disney’s New ‘Haunted Mansion’ Movie

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Danny DeVito has joined the cast of Disney’s upcoming “Haunted Mansion” movie. DeVito joins Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, and LaKeith Stanfield. DeVito previously appeared in Disney’s live-action “Dumbo.” He also voiced Phil in Disney’s “Hercules.”. DeVito is perhaps best known for his roles...
MOVIES
Save the Date: Bulgari Hotels L.A. to open it’s doors in 2025

Bulgari Hotels & Resorts—the brand known for the same bold, distinctive and contemporary style that characterizes Bulgari’s luxury jewels, watches, fragrances and more—announced last week that its first L.A. location is set to open in 2025. With just a few, selected properties in major cosmopolitan cities including Milan, London, and...
HollywoodLife

Toy Story 5: What We Know About The Next Pixar Sequel

The beloved ‘Toy Story’ franchise may continue with a fifth movie, and we have all the updates and information about Pixar’s potential film right here. Is there anyone that doesn’t love the Toy Story franchise? The Pixar animated films have truly been beloved ever since Toy Story 1 came out back in 1995. The franchise follows a diverse group of alive toys — including Tim Allen‘s Buzz Lightyear and Tom Hanks‘ Sheriff Woody — that are owned by Andy Davis (John Morris) and embark on some wild adventures. The franchise, which was created by John Lasseter, Pete Doctor, Andrew Stanton, and Joe Ranft, has spawned three sequel films, Toy Story 2 (1999), Toy Story 3 (2010), and Toy Story 4 (2019). All four films have been critically acclaimed and huge box office hits. Plus, the movies been nominated for 12 Oscars total, winning 4.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Toy Story Mania!: A Guide

Toy Story Midway Mania!, which is also often referred to as just Toy Story Mania! is a fan-favorite attraction located at three Disney theme parks around the world. Here is everything you should know about the Disney Parks ride prior to experiencing it!. Toy Story Mania! ride type. Toy Story...
onedublin.org

Imagineering Toy Story Land – Graphic Design in a Walt Disney World Land

ORLANDO, FL–As part of our ongoing coverage of the grand opening of Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Walt Disney World, we had a chance to talk to Walt Disney Imagineering Graphic Designer Alexis Cummins on what it was like to work on a Disney Parks expansion project. OneDublin.org:...
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Lightyear Trailer Contains Easter Egg To First Toy Story Movie

On Wednesday, Disney and Pixar released the first trailer and the first poster for Lightyear, the upcoming Toy Story spinoff movie detailing the adventures of Buzz Lightyear. This hero inspired Andy's toy. The new film casts Chris Evans (Knives Out, Avengers: Endgame) as the voice of Buzz, replacing Tim Allen of the Toy Story movies (as they're technically different characters. But the trailer hasn't forgotten its roots. It includes a reference to a line from Toy Story where Buzz is still in denial about being a toy. He asks Woody, Do you people still use fossil fuels, or have you discovered crystallic fusion?"
MOVIES
ComicBook

Lightyear: First Poster for Toy Story Spinoff Release

Disney and Pixar have released the first poster for Lightyear, the upcoming Toy Story spinoff movie chronicling the hero's adventures that inspired Andy's toy. The one-sheet accompanies the debut of the first Lightyear trailer, released on Wednesday. The new film casts Chris Evans (Knives Out, Avengers: Endgame) provides the voice of Buzz. "The phrase 'a dream come true' gets thrown around a lot, but I've never meant it more in my life," says Evans in a press release. "Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can't believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day."
MOVIES
FanSided

Lightyear trailer features robot cat in Toy Story spinoff

Pixar released the first Lightyear trailer on Wednesday morning, October 27, and while we love dog dad Chris Evans, who will be voicing the real Buzz Lightyear that inspired the best-selling toy from the Toy Story franchise, that wasn’t what caught our attention right off the bat. Nope, that would...
Is Lightyear about real Buzz Lightyear or is it a secret Toy Story movie?

At 7:39 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2020, Disney and Pixar announced Lightyear, touted as the “definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear.” Retweeting the 30 seconds of footage, which saw a realistically rendered Buzz soaring across the stars in a spaceship, star Chris Evans wrote: “I don’t even have the words.” But he did have words.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Lightyear Teaser Sets Up Chris Evan’s Toy Story Spinoff

There was a period a couple years ago when Pixar was flooding the market with sequels. We're currently in the midst of a period of original stories thanks to great films like Soul and Luca. However, very soon we'll be seeing one that doesn't quite fit perfectly into either category. It's a character we know, seen in a very different way. The first trailer for Pixar's Lightyear is here, and it looks like an absolutely epic science fiction adventure.
TheWrap

‘Lightyear’: Where Exactly Does It Fall in the ‘Toy Story’ Timeline?

If you’re here, it’s because you’ve seen the new teaser trailer for “Lightyear,” Disney and Pixar’s new upcoming spin-off based on the Buzz Lightyear character from the beloved “Toy Story” franchise, and you’ve got some questions. The clip is full of alien vistas, robotic cats, and interstellar travel, a long way from Andy’s (and later Bonnie’s) bedroom. But it caused a lot of confusion about how exactly — and when exactly — it fits into the “Toy Story” world we already know.
MOVIES
disneydining.com

New ‘Toy Story’-themed Resort Hotel to open to Guests April 2022!

The brand-new Toy Story-inspired Disney Resort Hotel at Tokyo Disney Resort was first announced in 2018, and we’ve just learned that the finished product, The Toy Story Hotel, will begin accepting Guests on April 5, 2022!. Disney Parks Blog first gave us something to look forward to with a post...

