Toy Story Hotel Opening Date Revealed

Disney and Pixar have released the first poster for Lightyear, the upcoming Toy Story spinoff movie chronicling the hero's adventures that inspired Andy's toy. The one-sheet accompanies the debut of the first Lightyear trailer, released on Wednesday. The new film casts Chris Evans (Knives Out, Avengers: Endgame) provides the voice of Buzz. "The phrase 'a dream come true' gets thrown around a lot, but I've never meant it more in my life," says Evans in a press release. "Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can't believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day."

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO