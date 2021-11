It sure seems like a lot of movies are filming in the Syracuse area lately. This time, one of the more popular stars from 'The Office' will be part of the filming. Rainn Wilson definitely has a lot of diversity in the way he is able to act. If you've only ever seen his work on the massively popular television show The Office, you might think he could only do comedy. That is so far from the truth though. Wilson actually has three Emmy nominations to his credit and has been in quite a few well-respected movies. Movies like Juno and Blackbird. In those movies, he showed he can do really well with being serious as well.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO