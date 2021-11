Audi is preparing to unleash an onslaught of new electric vehicles, among which is the all-new Q6 e-tron. We're also getting some stunning new S-badged performance models soon. At the same time as developing and releasing new EVs, Audi is also continuously upgrading existing all-electric models like the Audi e-tron SUV, but while most cars would only see changes from a new model year, the wonders of the internet have allowed modern cars to get upgrades long after they roll off the dealer floor. Audi's e-tron SUV is one of these, and the German automaker has announced that 2019 and 2020 55 quattro models of the electric crossover will now be capable of going even further on a single charge.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO