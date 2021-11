As of Sept. 9, 2021, the last of the big 4 x 4 (four wheel drive) Oshkosh plow trucks were sold from the St. Croix County Highway Department. After over 50 years of service, the 1967 and 1969 trucks were gone. The Highway Department had several 4 x 4 trucks at one time. As state, county, and township roads were built up and widened, maintenance trucks and road graders were larger with more horsepower. The big Oshkosh trucks were used less. Around 1995, the new maintenance trucks were coming out with wings. For smaller snowstorms, the maintenance trucks could widen roads. The Oshkosh trucks were used during larger snowstorms where the road was blocked with snowdrifts which the maintenance trucks and graders couldn’t handle.

SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO