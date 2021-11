The late guitarist had an extraordinary career, divided in half by a potentially fatal aneurysm in 1980 and an emergency brain operation that deprived him of his factual and muscle memory. That his recovery also led to a gradual rebirth of his musical ability was a testament to his remarkable dedication. His approach went through several different phases, but he was noted for the freshness and clarity of his execution, with an ability to be creative at high speed. And there was a distinct soulfulness to his work, whatever the style, which reflected his early work in top r-and-b bands.

