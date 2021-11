A missing woman and her dog, who disappeared on a trip to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, have been found dead in Del Norte County. Courtney Bryan, 33, worked for Patagonia in Reno and was taking time off to grieve the death of her grandfather, Bryan's sister Katana Curven told Dateline. Bryan planned to visit Hunt Hot Springs, about an hour north of Redding. When she didn't check back in with family by Sept. 27, they reported her missing.

DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO