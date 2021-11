One of the most exciting aspects of the seasons changing is that you get to partake in a whole new bounty of produce—and fall undoubtedly brings some of the tastiest foods. As an added bonus, many of those foods happen to be good for you. No, we're not talking about apple pie and stuffing—although those are delicious, they're not exactly the best choices when you're trying to lose weight. That's why we rounded up all the foods to eat during the fall for quicker weight loss. So you know exactly which seasonal ingredients to focus on when you're trying to slim down.

