CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Kalispell hospital opens new space amidst patient surge

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FBNAT_0cfSFA4d00

Logan Health in Kalispell has opened its medical-surgical extension unit in response to a high number of hospitalizations.

The move comes as the hospital was reporting 56 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.

The unit is used when Logan Health experiences a surge of patients.

It is located on the third floor of the children's facility and was originally developed as the State's Alternative Care Site.

Hospital officials tell MTN News it will house patients who do not have COVID-19.

They say the floor was opened in response to both COVID and non-COVID hospitalizations.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
Kalispell, MT
Health
Local
Montana Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtn#Logan Health#State#Alternative Care Site#Mtn News#Covid
KPAX

FWP encouraging hunters to submit samples for CWD testing

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is encouraging hunters to submit a voluntary sample from their harvested animals to test for chronic wasting disease (CWD). FWP officials will help hunters with sample collection and submission and will cover the cost of testing CWD is a progressive fatal neurological disease that infects deer, elk and moose.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
KPAX

KPAX

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy