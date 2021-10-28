CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Great Michigan Read, "Women of Copper Country" Book Discussion

northernexpress.com
 8 days ago

One title, one state, & thousands engaged in literary...

www.northernexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
deer-park.tx.us

Nonfiction Book Discussion

Drop by and pick up a good nonfiction book to read for the month of October. Then join us at the library on Thursday, October 28th at 10:30 a.m., to talk about it! For more information, please contact the library at 281-478-7208 or library@deerparktx.org.
DEER PARK, TX
thefeather.com

Book Review: Beautiful Country

In this day and age, immigration has become a rather controversial subject. More specifically though, the undocumented immigrants that are currently living in the U.S. People with different backgrounds and experiences, possess their own opinion on the matter, making the issue at hand a grey area. Due to the embroilment, why not take a step back.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
theintelligencer.com

Community Spotlight: Books to read with all the lights on this October

There’s nothing better than sitting in your favorite chair (or in bed) and curling up with a good book as the seasons change. October is a month that I look forward to every year because love all the new ghost stories that come out at this time of the year. Here are a couple of great new releases to get you in that spooky mood.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Sheridan Press

Library to continue book discussion series

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will continue the fall series of Claire York book discussions Oct. 26. The discussions are led by Katie Curtiss. Books will be available at the circulation desk one month prior to each discussion. Participants will gather at noon in the Inner Circle of the library on each date listed below.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copper Country#Tc#The Great Michigan Read
Free Lance-Star

Book Corner: Fall brings flurry of must-read picture books

Fall is one of the busiest times in the publishing industry, with a flurry of new books being released for all ages (take note and start adding to your holiday gift lists!). I’ve been taking a dive into the new picture books and though I’m not even close to being finished reading them all, I’ve already come across a few that I think are special.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
northernstar.info

Top 5 books to read this fall

As the leaves start to change colors and the nights turn cool and rainy, there’s nothing better than to curl up under the covers with a warm cup of hot chocolate and a good book. Here are the top 5 books you should read this fall:. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
juneau.org

Big Read Juneau book discussion Wed. Nov. 3 at noon

Continue to celebrate the Big Read Juneau with Juneau Public Libraries by participating in a virtual discussion of “An American Sunrise” by Joy Harjo. Pick up a free copy at the public library (while supplies last) or borrow a copy online through Alaska Digital Library. The next discussion is Wednesday, November 3 at 12 p.m. via Zoom. Register here: bit.ly/JPLbookdiscussion.
northernexpress.com

Women of The Night

Nocturnes by Heidi Amenda Marshall - pastels; Mara Manning - oil & cold wax; Cynthia Marks - ceramic. The opening reception will be held on Sat., Oct. 16 from 6-8pm. Meet the artists, enjoy music & more. The exhibit runs through Nov. 15.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
secondwavemedia.com

Little Read book inspires community cookbook project

Food traditions are often an important part of cultures. They are usually handed down through families. A new project from Herrick District Library (HDL) aims to celebrate the role foods play in cultural identity. Inspired by this year’s Little Read book, Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story, by Kevin...
HOLLAND, MI
morrowcountysentinel.com

Author to discuss veterans book

Rick Jones, local author, will be presented by the Morrow County Historical Society, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7 when he visits the History Center, 17 W. High Street, Mount Gilead. Jones will be sharing his research and thoughts through his recently published book, “Veterans’ Voices, Central...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
northernexpress.com

Audition Call for "Enchanted April"

The story is an American comedy drama directed by Jan Dalton in a Reader's Theater format. The cast will have four middle-aged women, one younger woman, two middle-aged men & one younger man. A middle aged woman who speaks Italian would be perfect.
ENTERTAINMENT
Brookings Register

Registration open for third book read

BROOKINGS – Over the next two months, the South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension Community Vitality team will be bringing South Dakotans together virtually for a community book read. After two widely popular book discussion series with much discussion and debate, the organization will be offering a third statewide book...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
milwaukeemag.com

7 Wisconsin-Connected Books to Read This Fall

This novel follows a Russian immigrant to Milwaukee and manages to incorporate the mafia, a one-eyed man and a supernatural stray dog all into one story. You like a little experimental fiction. 2. The Comfort of Monsters. BY WILLA C. RICHARDS. Peg McBride’s sister went missing in Milwaukee during the Dahmer-era ’90s. Thirty...
MILWAUKEE, WI
northernexpress.com

Thompsonville In Time: A Northwest Michigan Story 1890-2021

Thompsonville, Michigan’s often overlooked rich history is presented in a new book by local author, Charles T. Kraus & the Benzie Area Historical Society. Join as the author introduces the village of Thompsonville through stories told by those who came before us & stories of the people who are still here today.
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
cambridgema.gov

Great Books Book Group (Virtual)

October 26th selection: James Baldwin, "Sonny's Blues" and "Going to Meet the Man" Reading Interests: We concentrate on Great Books in the following areas: a long novel over the summer, two sections of poetry and short stories, a book of the Bible, a Shakespeare play, an ancient and modern drama, a work of science, a smaller work of fiction, an even smaller work of fiction, and a rotating mix of politics, philosophy, and religion. Authors read in the past five years include Dickens, Keats and Yeats, O'Connor and Munro, Ecclesiastes, Sophocles and August Wilson, Darwin, Austen, Duras, The Federalist Papers, and Arendt.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Texas Monthly

Eight Great Texas Book Festival Reads

On Saturday, that big, beloved, everyone’s-welcome gathering of bibliophiles, the Texas Book Festival, will kick off its twenty-sixth year, with more than 150 authors from around the nation set to speak in Austin and on Zoom. The hybrid event is mostly virtual again this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, though there are a few in-person events October 30 and 31 in downtown Austin. The massive lineup can be a little overwhelming to navigate, so we asked Texas Monthly staff members to recommend their favorite featured books by Texas authors or on Texas themes. You can also peruse the full schedule to see what else is on offer. Happy reading!
TEXAS STATE
whatsupmag.com

My Reading Picks: Books of Poems

We don't always have time to curl up with a whole novel. We are busy people with full days and responsibilities ahead of us. Sometimes we only have enough time, or the attention span, to relax with a poem or two. These books of poems can always fit in your schedule, just a poem at a time.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ucsb.edu

UCSB Reads 2022 Book Selection Announced

The UC Santa Barbara Library and the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor are pleased to announce the selection of the 2022 UCSB Reads book, Exhalation: Stories by Ted Chiang. Now in its 16th year, UCSB Reads brings the campus and Santa Barbara communities together to read a common book...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy