The Los Angeles Lakers have evened up their record after starting the 2021-22 season with back-to-back defeats. Even without superstar forward LeBron James, Los Angeles managed to pull out a gutsy 125-121 victory on the road over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. This season has so far been a mixed bag for the Purple and Gold franchise. After two disappointing performances against the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns, the Lakers seem to have found their groove as they continue building on their chemistry.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO